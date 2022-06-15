ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Man charged with DUI following crash that killed South Carolina music teacher

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death following a crash that killed an Upstate music teacher.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Luke Preston Sheppard, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Trooper said the crash happened on April 22 just before 8:00 a.m. on Whitmire Highway (US-176) near Clairmont Road.

Troopers said Sheppard was driving a 2009 bucket truck traveling north on US-176 while a 2014 Ford Expedition was traveling south.

Sheppard traveled left of center and hit the Ford Expedition head-on, troopers said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a reckless driver a short time before the crash.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was pronounced dead at the scene. The Union County Coroner’s Office identified him as Stephen Lee Jennings, 31, of Union.

Union County School said Jennings, a first-year music teacher at Sims Middle School, was headed to school when the crash happened.

Sheppard is being held in the Union County Detention Center without bond.

