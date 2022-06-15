Cherokee Nation reversing policy on flying Oklahoma state flag

Cherokee Nation is reversing its stance on when and where the Oklahoma state flag will be flown on its property.

On June 3, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order limiting the state flag to be flown on Cherokee Nation property to circumstances honoring visiting dignitaries or current and former members of the Oklahoma National Guard.

Hoskin has since released a statement that said he is reversing this policy.

“Cherokee Nation is both a sovereign tribal government and a democracy. My responsibility to the former prompted the removal of Oklahoma flags from our properties last week, reserving it only for special occasions,” said Hoskin in a statement. “My responsibility to the latter leads me to restore the state flag this week.”

Hoskin said since the policy was made, he heard from many Cherokee citizens, and the vast majority were opposed.

“I am not so proud as to refuse to reconsider my own position when confronted with those perspectives,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin also said that while he is reversing the decision, he still believes it’s wrong to fly the state flag over Cherokee Nation property, particularly its capitol building. He said flying the state flag alongside the Cherokee Nation flags is inconsistent with tribal sovereignty.

©2022 Cox Media Group