Unlocked pickup with keys inside stolen in north Salina

A motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after the three-wheeled cycle was struck by a pickup just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Mike Ascher said this morning that Sarah Whitenack, 38, was northbound on S. Ohio Street, just south of E. Schilling Road on a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle was struck by a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Gabriel Luthi, 18, of Bennington, that was attempting to turn left at the construction site on the southeast corner of E. Schilling Road and S. Ohio Street.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO