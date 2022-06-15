Unlocked pickup with keys inside stolen in north Salina
Police are looking for a pickup that was stolen early this morning in north Salina after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. William Suenram, 65, of Salina, told police...salinapost.com
Police are looking for a pickup that was stolen early this morning in north Salina after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. William Suenram, 65, of Salina, told police...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0