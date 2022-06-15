ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unlocked pickup with keys inside stolen in north Salina

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are looking for a pickup that was stolen early this morning in north Salina after it was left unlocked with the keys inside. William Suenram, 65, of Salina, told police...

Salina Post

Lindsborg man injured when car, motorcycle sideswipe

RICE COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 11 p.m. Thursday in Rice County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Melissa L. Betha, 60, Chase, was southbound on Kansas 14 three miles south of Lyons. The Toyota entered the northbound lane to pass a stationary Rice County Sheriff's vehicle on a traffic stop.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina PD seeks public's help to locate 'missing endangered' man

The Salina Police Department seeks the public's help in locating a Salina man who hasn't been seen in approximately a week and is being considered a missing endangered person. Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, hasn't been seen or heard from for approximately a week. He is described as being 6'2" tall, weighing 184, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider from Lindsborg was hurt in a motorcycle crash which happened as vehicles were passing a sheriff deputy conducting a traffic stop in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry headed south on K-14 Highway passed a stationary Rice County Sheriff’s vehicle on a traffic stop. The car entered the northbound lane to pass the patrol vehicle. The car and an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped one another.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two persons seen on video stealing bat from downtown business

Police are looking for two individuals who were seen on surveillance video stealing a $300 bat from a downtown business Tuesday night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that the owner of Restore, 210 E. Walnut Street, arrived at work Wednesday morning and found the back door to the construction office pried open and a $300 Walkoff wood bat missing. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boswell, Willie James; 49; Hot Springs, Arkansas. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Crim carry of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect threatened 71-year-old with a gun

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged aggravated assault in Manhattan. Just before noon Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 71-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, June 11-17

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: HAGER, SUSAN RENEE; 40; Ogden. CHARGES REQUESTED: Parole violation. NAME: PERSINGER, CARL...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

10 RCPD fathers surprised with shopping spree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Heading into Father’s Day weekend, Academy Sports and Outdoors in Manhattan wanted to give back to a few fathers from the Riley County Police Department. Ten members of the RCPD, officers, corrections officers and dispatcher were surprised with a $200 dollar shopping spree courtesy of...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Four-wheeler accident claims life of Saline County teenager

A Saline County teenager died Wednesday in a four-wheeler accident northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 15-year-old boy was riding a four-wheeler in a field behind his family's home in the 4700 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road when he attempted to ride through a gate and instead struck a wire fence.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Motorcycle driver injured in wreck with pickup Tuesday

A motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after the three-wheeled cycle was struck by a pickup just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Mike Ascher said this morning that Sarah Whitenack, 38, was northbound on S. Ohio Street, just south of E. Schilling Road on a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle was struck by a southbound 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Gabriel Luthi, 18, of Bennington, that was attempting to turn left at the construction site on the southeast corner of E. Schilling Road and S. Ohio Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Multiple items stolen in burglary west of Salina

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant house west of Salina. Sometime between May 29 and Sunday, someone broke into an unoccupied house in the 1200 block of S. Hohneck Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Someone broke a window on the house and stole a large portable heater.
Salina Post

Police looking for person believed connected to 2 cases

A person wanted in connection to a late Monday pursuit in north Salina also is believed to be connected to an early Tuesday morning attempted felony theft in the western part of the city. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, a patrol officer who was southbound in the 500 block of...
SALINA, KS
1350kman.com

Debit card theft, fraudulent purchases reported to RCPD

Emporia State Bank and a 69-year-old woman were listed as the victims of a larceny reported Wednesday, according to Riley County police. RCPD filed the report after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Poyntz. Police officials say there a woman reported her debit card was stolen and used to make multiple purchases from Apple and a local Wendy’s restaurant.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Vehicle crashes into gas line in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole and gas line northeast of Salina Tuesday morning, leading to an evacuation of some buildings. The crash happened on East Old Highway 40 near Simpson Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that one person received minor injuries from the crash. Trooper Ben Gardner […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina man faces requested weapon, endangering child charges

A local man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, after a traffic stop late Friday afternoon in central Salina. An officer on patrol saw Logan Bell, 31, of Salina, driving a black Ford Taurus near the intersection of S. Ninth...
Salina Post

Salina Post

