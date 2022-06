DAYTON — A 31-year old woman who died in a crash in Dayton last week will be laid to rest Saturday. Allison Oliver was killed in the crash at the intersection of Free Pike and Gettysburg Avenue June 9. The driver who police said was responsible for causing the crash fled the scene, pulled out a bicycle out of the bushes, and took off from the area.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO