Sienna College Names Local Youths to Dean's List for Spring 2022

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is proud to announce that Sara Hansen is the recipient of the 2022 Bettie Jane Third Memorial Scholarship. Hansen, who is graduating from Ridgefield High School this week, has volunteered at KTM&HC for years. She began her volunteerism by participating in the museum’s Junior Interpreter program, which empowers young people to help share the site’s stories with the public. Hansen received her earliest training from her mother, Jenn Hansen, a KTM&HC board member and volunteer interpreter. In October 2020 and 2021, Hansen performed as a “ghost” in the museum’s popular “Ghosts of Ridgefield” specialty tours, telling stories to sold-out crowds of visitors first as a Wild Thing from Maurice Sendak’s children’s book Where the Wild Things Are, and then in 2021 as Sybil Ludington, a young woman who, during the Revolutionary War, allegedly rode over 40 miles through dangerous woods to alert her father’s militia about the approach of British troops.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO