Mahopac, NY

Sienna College Names Local Youths to Dean's List for Spring 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiena College has named several local students to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student's...

Ridgefield Residents Named to The University of Scranton Spring 2022 Dean's List

Ridgefield residents Kristen LeFebvre and Chaz G. DellaCorte were among than 1,700 students named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. The Dean's List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university's College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Mary Kallberg of Bethel Named to The University of Scranton Spring 2022 Dean's List

Mary C. Kallberg of Bethel was among than 1,700 students named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. The Dean's List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university's College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
BETHEL, CT
The Rye High School College List

So where are our Rye High School graduates headed after Friday evening’s graduation ceremony? The list of colleges is below. And before you email us, the school is not indicating this year how many students are attending each college of university. RHS Class of 2022. Post-graduate Plans. American University.
RYE, NY
Mackenzie Whitelaw of Ridgefield Named to UA Deans List

Mackenzie Whitelaw was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2022. A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Residents Named to Holy Cross' Spring 2022 Deans List

A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross' Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Congratulation to the Ridgefield residents earning Dean's List:. Jennifer Paul - Class of 2024. Cassandra Smith - Class of 2023. Lindsay...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield High School Valedictorian and Class President Graduation Speeches

Ridgefield High School Valedictorian Hersha Chauhan and Senior Class President, Molly Lyons, address the Class of 2022 at the one hundred and sixth annual commencement today. Valedictorian, Herscha Chauhan's graduation speech. Even if it is unnerving at first, jump into whatever you do with complete devotion, challenge yourself, and take...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WCYO awards scholarship to Joel Barlow High School senior Graham Litz

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra awarded Joel Barlow High School senior Graham Litz of Redding, CT a $1,000 college scholarship at its 20th Anniversary Season Finale Concert this month. The scholarship is funded by parents of WCYO musicians, its Board of Directors, and staff and is awarded based on an...
REDDING, CT
A Stamford school went into lockdown. Officials and staff disagree on choice to let students enter building.

STAMFORD — When teachers and staff at Rogers International School conduct lockdown drills, one of the basic rules they follow is “no one in, no one out.”. Which is why some school employees remain upset at Superintendent Tamu Lucero — who happened to be at Rogers last week during a real lockdown — for telling students they could enter the building before the lockdown had been lifted.
Stepinac Student from Yonkers Honored with Eisenhower Leadership Award

Congratulation to Ethan Bangari of Yonkers, a junior at Stepinac High School, who was recently honored as the recipient of the prestigious Dwight D. Eisenhower Leadership Award!. Annually, the United States Military Academy at West Point-sponsored award recognizes the nation’s outstanding high school juniors who have demonstrated exceptional performance in...
Reminder - New Time Schedule for Bethel Public Schools 2022-2023 School Year

This year, the town was able to support additional officers with federal funds. Next year, those funds will not be available. As a result, we have no other option, with our responsibilities to bus students to Abbott Tech, St. Mary’s, and vo-ag schools, other than to adjust the schedule back to three tiers.
White Plains Teachers’ Association Signs Four-Year Agreement

The White Plains Teachers’ Association (WPTA) and White Plains City School District have concluded this year’s bargaining session with a new four-year successor agreement. Some highlights within the agreement include a two percent increase on the salary schedule every year for four years, no increase to employees’ health premium and a pilot of paid planning time for elementary instructors. Additionally, there have been some shifts in language from the previous 2019-2022 agreement.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Awards Scholarship to Sara Hansen

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is proud to announce that Sara Hansen is the recipient of the 2022 Bettie Jane Third Memorial Scholarship. Hansen, who is graduating from Ridgefield High School this week, has volunteered at KTM&HC for years. She began her volunteerism by participating in the museum’s Junior Interpreter program, which empowers young people to help share the site’s stories with the public. Hansen received her earliest training from her mother, Jenn Hansen, a KTM&HC board member and volunteer interpreter. In October 2020 and 2021, Hansen performed as a “ghost” in the museum’s popular “Ghosts of Ridgefield” specialty tours, telling stories to sold-out crowds of visitors first as a Wild Thing from Maurice Sendak’s children’s book Where the Wild Things Are, and then in 2021 as Sybil Ludington, a young woman who, during the Revolutionary War, allegedly rode over 40 miles through dangerous woods to alert her father’s militia about the approach of British troops.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Resident Medals at US Rowing Youth National Championships

Maritime Rowing Club wins 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the 2022 US Rowing Youth National Championships. The Maritime Rowing Club dominated the medal podium at the 2022 Youth National Championships held June 9-12 in Sarasota, Florida, bringing home 3 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Redding Resident Craig Lawrence Is Diving Into Long Island Sound June 25th for His 16th Annual Swim Across America Fairfield County Open Water Swim

Craig Lawrence of Redding, Connecticut, is diving into Long Island Sound on Saturday, June 25, to swim three miles for the 16th annual Swim Across America Fairfield County open water swim. Craig has been part of the Swim Across America Fairfield County family from the very beginning. In fact, he...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
First EVER Hole In One at Ridgefield Lions Golf Tournament

The Ridgefield Golf Tournament on June 15th had a hole-in-one...first ever in the many years the event has taken place!. It was on the 17th hole, not the 3rd. The celebrity was Bo Beatty who won Halloway irons. The others in the foursome were Bob Neumann, Greg Jehu and Greg Dwight.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Day Names New Office For the Aging Director

NEW CITY – County Executive Ed Day is proud to announce Martha Robles has been named the new Director of Rockland County’s Office for the Aging. Martha Robles accepts the Director role following an Executive Director position with Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland for 12 years. In that role she was responsible for providing leadership and direction while ensuring efficient and effective economical utilization.

