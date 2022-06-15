ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmanuel Akot, Boise State transfer, emerges an NC State target

By Brian Geisinger
ACCSports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been an eventful offseason for NC State basketball; however, head coach Kevin Keatts may not be done just yet with his roster. According to a report from Pack Pride, talks between Emmanuel Akot, a transfer from Boise State, and NC State have gathered steam. Akot, a 6-foot-8...

