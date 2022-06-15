Elucid Casts Spells

The cerebral composer Nils Frahm will return this fall with a new album called Music For Animals, his first since the companion pieces All Melody and All Encores in 2018 and 2019 and his first for LEITER, the label Frahm co-founded with his manager Felix Grimm. Because most creatures don’t know how to operate modern audio equipment, humans will have to act as intermediaries to get these 10 tracks — totaling a whopping three hours of music — to our fellow mammals as well as reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, insects, and what have you. If a furry friend (or a feathery friend, or a scaly friend) is nearby, you can play them lead single “Right Right Right” below and watch them get lost in thought for seven and a half minutes.
