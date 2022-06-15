Elucid Casts Spells

Nothing in this life is guaranteed, but if Rico Nasty comes out with a new song called “Black Punk,” then you should probably listen to that song. Rico has messed around with a lot of different styles over the years, but her bedrock is chaotic, energy-charged mosh music, and her latest track locks right into that. Rico has been teasing “Black Punk” for a little while now, and now that the song is here, it’s pretty much exactly what I wanted it to be.

