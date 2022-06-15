ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elucid Casts Spells

By Tom Breihan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpells. That’s what Elucid calls them. The New York rapper opens his new album I Told Bessie with a song called “Spellling,” and it’s not about arranging letters in the correct order. The title of I Told Bessie is a reference to Elucid’s late maternal grandmother and the time he spent...

Beyoncé announces her first album in six years, Renaissance

Beyoncé has announced what appears to be her first solo album in six years, Renaissance, due out on 29 July. It will be the follow-up to 2016's Lemonade, a meditation on black identity and marital infidelity that topped multiple end-of-year lists. Fans had been waiting for the news ever...
Santigold – “Ain’t Ready”

Last month, Santigold shared her first new single since 2018’s I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions: “High Priestess.” Now, the art-pop visionary has announced a new album, Spirituals, out Sept. 9. Along with the news is another single, “Ain’t Ready,” which also has a video.
Watch Drake Marry 23 Women In His Ridiculous “Falling Back” Video

Last night, a few hours after announcing its existence, Drake released his new album Honestly, Nevermind. The whole record turns out to be Drake softly mewling over state-of-the-art house beats for 45 minutes, with virtually no rapping, and then with 21 Savage waltzing in at the last second and stealing the entire thing. Pretty weird! I’m sure we’ll all have more to say about the album itself, but now we also get the video for album opener “Falling Back.” It’s a sweeping display of Drake’s ridiculousness in all its glory.
Rico Nasty – “Black Punk”

Nothing in this life is guaranteed, but if Rico Nasty comes out with a new song called “Black Punk,” then you should probably listen to that song. Rico has messed around with a lot of different styles over the years, but her bedrock is chaotic, energy-charged mosh music, and her latest track locks right into that. Rico has been teasing “Black Punk” for a little while now, and now that the song is here, it’s pretty much exactly what I wanted it to be.
Person
Tion Wayne
Person
Armand Hammer
Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Click here to read the full article. Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon. Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022 LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main...
Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney On Two Songs In New Jersey

Tonight, birthday boy Paul McCartney performed the final Got Back tour date at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. During the show, he brought out hometown hero Bruce Springsteen to perform “Glory Days” (from the Boss’ 1984 classic Born In The U.S.A.) and “I Wanna Be Your Man,” which McCartney wrote in 1963 with John Lennon. The Rolling Stones then released it as a single, followed by the Beatles in 1964.
The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Talks Being Compared To Jay-Z, Diddy, And DMXBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram...
Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 'P-Valley' STARZ Series

As Megan Thee Stallion starts to slowly pivot into acting, the “WAP” lyricist will make a brief cameo in Season 2 of the STARZ drama P-Valley, which follows the employees at a fiction strip club called The Pynk. Per E!, fans who were paying close attention may have...
The Notorious B.I.G. Hologram Has People Unsure How to Feel – Watch

Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel. On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.
The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
Russian Circles – “Conduit”

Chicago trio Russian Circles make a form of instrumental post-metal that’s adventurous and contemplative but still definitively heavy. It’s been three years since Russian Circles released Blood Year, their last album. Later this summer they’ll follow that one with a new LP called Gnosis. This time around, the members of the band wrote the songs on their own; they didn’t just figure out their tracks at the practice space. You can hear that in first single “Conduit,” a song with a serious sense of direction.
Nils Frahm – “Right Right Right”

The cerebral composer Nils Frahm will return this fall with a new album called Music For Animals, his first since the companion pieces All Melody and All Encores in 2018 and 2019 and his first for LEITER, the label Frahm co-founded with his manager Felix Grimm. Because most creatures don’t know how to operate modern audio equipment, humans will have to act as intermediaries to get these 10 tracks — totaling a whopping three hours of music — to our fellow mammals as well as reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, insects, and what have you. If a furry friend (or a feathery friend, or a scaly friend) is nearby, you can play them lead single “Right Right Right” below and watch them get lost in thought for seven and a half minutes.
