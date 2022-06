WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County has filed suit against the City of Austin to prevent the use of the former Candlewood Suites hotel as housing for the homeless. The lawsuit, according to the county, seeks a temporary restraining order and a temporary and permanent injunction against the nonprofit created by the city, AHFC Pecan Park PSH, which would stop them from creating homeless housing at the location in violation of restrictions for the intended use of that property.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO