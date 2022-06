State lawmakers have reached a compromise on a bill that would allow taxpayers to claim an income tax credit on their investment in a Michigan-based small business. House Bill 4116, sponsored by Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, was presented to the House Tax Policy Committee on Wednesday. The bill allows taxpayers to claim an income tax credit of up to 50 percent on their investment in a Michigan small business. It also would cap the tax credits that a taxpayer could receive in a year for a qualified investment to $3,000, a limit that an initial bill version lacked.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO