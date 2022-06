Jaxon Howard took to Twitter to announce his Final 4 schools, and when he’ll be committing to one of them. 2 B1G schools made the cut. Howard will be choosing between LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Minnesota on July 1st on CBS Sports HQ and hasn’t set a time yet. He is a 4-star recruit from the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. Howard comes in at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO