Peoria police investigate Monday shooting

Galesburg Police, early Saturday afternoon, June 11th, responded to the 200 block of East Main Street for a two-vehicle accident. A Toyota minivan had struck a legally-parked Ram truck on the road. No one was injured. The truck’s owner witnessed the crash from inside an adjacent business. The minivan’s driver was identified as 37-year-old Nicholas Becker who had difficulty maintaining balance and appeared confused, according to police reports. Becker told police he drank a “shooter of 99 proof vodka” at Hi-Lo before driving. Becker showed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and he was arrested. According to police reports, while at the Public Safety Building, Becker made numerous odd statements and could not remain still. After officers requested a blood sample from Becker he told police “it’s going to show meth.” Becker was charged with DUI Drugs and Aggravated DUI – No Insurance. He was cited for Improper Lane Usage, No Insurance, and driving an Unsafe Vehicle.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO