SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While still legal in the state, abortion has stopped in South Dakota. The Planned Parenthood clinic in Sioux Falls remains open for services, but an official with the organization confirmed to KELOLAND News it has paused scheduling abortion appointments while awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on the case Dobbs vs. Jackson. In May, a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft showed the court plans to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO