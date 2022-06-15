ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former Foley Group, Raiders executives join new Las Vegas casino-arena project

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former co-CEO of the Foley Entertainment Group, which counts the Vegas Golden Knights among its holdings, has been tapped to help build a new arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas. Oak View...

news3lv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
963kklz.com

Ranked: 15 Best Barbeque Spots In Las Vegas

Grab your bibs and wet naps because it’s about to get a little messy. When out of towners think of Las Vegas they think of gambling, entertaining shows and hot weather but what they’re forgetting is all of the great eats the city has to offer. Vegas has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) -With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wdayradionow.com

34 mile Las Vegas tunnel network approved

(Las Vegas, NV) -- Las Vegas is approving a major expansion to its underground transportation network. The Boring Company's plans for the tunnel network have expanded from its original 29-mile network with 51 stations to 34-miles with 55 stations. The Vegas Loop will include stations at Harry Reid International Airport and Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Eater

LA Sandwiches, Hawaiian Lemonade, and Five More Recent Openings

From the Las Vegas Strip to neighborhood strip malls, new restaurants, cafes, and bars are opening across the Las Vegas Valley. The following are just some of the restaurants that have recently opened. It will be updated periodically. Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry brings the charm of Chinatown’s Gäbi Coffee...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Leiweke
news3lv.com

Tourism authority releases iconic photos of Las Vegas history

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time ever, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is digging into its deep treasure trove of historic photographs and making many of them available to the public. The LVCVA says the release is to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

For a great burger and a beer, it's hard to top Las Vegas

A juicy burger with an ice-cold beer is a classic summer combo, and there are seemingly infinite bars and restaurants that specialize in this terrific tag team. An easy place to start on the Strip is MGM Grand: With a name like Tap Sports Bar (702.891.7239), it’s beyond obvious that this is the right place for soothing suds, and local Las Vegas brews from CraftHaus, Big Dog’s, Lovelady and Bad Beat brands are among the options. The bar has also partnered with one of the city’s most reputable breweries, Tenaya Creek, to create the exclusive Tap That Blonde Ale, perfect for summer sipping. Match it up with the Captain’s Burger, an all-beef creation with bacon, cheddar, fried onions, Captain Morgan rum barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. It’s a powerful duo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Palms Casino Resort Dining Newsbyte and Restaurant Listings

Home to an incredible line-up of award-winning chefs and impressive dining destinations, Palms is a culinary powerhouse in Las Vegas offering something to please every palate. From prime steaks and vintage wines to enticing dim sum, mouth-watering barbeque and famed noodle dishes, Palms is turning up the heat in the kitchens this month with a pop-up at Greene Street Test Kitchen, Lobster Night at A.Y.C.E. Buffet and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Casino#Las Vegas Boulevard#Raiders#Foley Group#Oak View Group#Ovg Las Vegas#Nba
news3lv.com

All-electric rideshare company expanding Vegas operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new partnership announced Thursday between Kaptyn, a Las Vegas rideshare business, and TeraWatt Infrastructure, an electric charging solutions company, promises to further expand Nevada’s electric vehicle capabilities. Kaptyn is unique in the rideshare game because all 100 vehicles they operate are not only...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Casinos Learn Key Covid Mask Decision

The National Football League draft felt as if Las Vegas -- specifically Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report Las Vegas Strip properties -- officially put the covid pandemic in the rear-view mirror. Casinos were packed, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Jackpot! Las Vegas woman wins $500K at local resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local woman received the surprise of a lifetime after hitting it big at the slots on Wednesday. The big win happened at Tuscany Suites and Casino when Dawn who is known as a frequent customer was playing a Buffalo Legends slot machine. Dawn ended up winning a total of $500,570.94.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Las Vegas Hotels on the Strip With Pets

When planning a trip to Las Vegas with your pets, it is important to find a hotel that is pet-friendly. In addition to Las Vegas hotels on the strip, consider Las Vegas Marriott’s Rendezvous. Non-gaming, this hotel has huge suites with balconies. The hotel features an outdoor pool and an indoor spa. Guests with pets are welcome to stay at this resort if the dog weighs less than 40 pounds. Pets are welcome in the spa and on the grounds, and there is a relief area outside near valet parking.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
news3lv.com

Panera unveils new portable charging bottle

Panera Bread finding new ways for you to get through the summer slump with their new charged-up cup!. The 17-ounce bottle was created to promote the company's new charged-up lemonade. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Atomic Liquors in downtown Las Vegas to celebrate 70th anniversary. The bottle's base also acts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Engadget

Elon Musk's Boring Company will build a 34-mile tunnel network underneath Las Vegas

The Boring Company's underground transportation system will be more expansive than what it originally planned. The Elon Musk-founded company has just received approval from the city to bring its underground transportation system called the Vegas Loop to city limits. When Clark County Commissioners first approved the Vegas Loop, it was supposed to be a 29-mile tunnel network connecting 51 stations. Now, the network will span 34 miles and have a total of 55 stations, including ones that will serve the Harry Reid International Airport and the Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
multihousingnews.com

ZMR Capital Buys Las Vegas Community for $38M

The new owner plans to invest millions in upgrades. ZMR Capital has acquired Sunridge, a 216-unit community in Las Vegas, for $38.5 million. The off-market deal was sourced by the company. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was subject to a Fannie Mae loan of $6.7 million in 2013 under the previous private owner.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy