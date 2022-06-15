Citizens protest La Crosse conversion therapy ban, call on mayor to veto

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Protesters called on La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds Tuesday to veto the city’s new ban on conversion therapy for minors, but the mayor said it was too late.

The La Crosse Common Council voted 6-4 Thursday to ban conversion therapy on minors.

Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that seeks to change a person’s sexual preference or gender identity.

Protesters lined up outside City Hall Tuesday, saying parents should have the right to decide if their own children should undergo the therapy.

“This is the first time I’ve taken action because this is a violation of the Constitution of the United States of America,” said Tom Sweeney.

In a statement to News 8 Now, Reynolds said he did not consider a veto. He signed the resolution into law on Monday.

