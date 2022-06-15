ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Citizens protest La Crosse conversion therapy ban, call on mayor to veto

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LoMIc_0gBbd93g00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Protesters called on La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds Tuesday to veto the city’s new ban on conversion therapy for minors, but the mayor said it was too late.

The La Crosse Common Council voted 6-4 Thursday to ban conversion therapy on minors.

Conversion therapy is a controversial practice that seeks to change a person’s sexual preference or gender identity.

Protesters lined up outside City Hall Tuesday, saying parents should have the right to decide if their own children should undergo the therapy.

“This is the first time I’ve taken action because this is a violation of the Constitution of the United States of America,” said Tom Sweeney.

In a statement to News 8 Now, Reynolds said he did not consider a veto. He signed the resolution into law on Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

bill zollweg
2d ago

People in our area actually think conversion therapy is NOT a bad idea? Please tell me this is fake news.

Reply
8
T.J. loves America
2d ago

Because conversion therapy is happening all the time, right? The clinics are taking over Starbucks locations and schools! Seriously, most of things people get fired up over are things that have very little impact t on society. In the meantime, Inflation, economic collapse, and food shortages are looking over us like storm clouds. Pay attention.

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Conversion Therapy#Protest#Racism#Rewritten
WEAU-TV 13

DNR investigating fatal boating crash in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fatal boating crash that took place in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon. The DNR said that at 1:29 p.m. June 14, two personal watercraft were involved in the incident in the west channel of the Mississippi River that left one person, a West Salem High School student, dead.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
B102.7

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Said He Was Doing 144 MPH

A Minnesota motorcyclist was pulled over doing 144 mph in a 65 zone. You'll never guess what he gave as an excuse for why he was going at this extreme speed. On Tuesday afternoon an Olmsted County deputy recorded a man on a motorcycle doing 144 miles per hour. The...
1070 KHMO-AM

A Group of Boat Houses Have Claimed This Mississippi River Island

There is an island in the Mississippi River that has unofficially become home to a number of tiny homes that have claimed it as their own. Have you ever heard of Latsch Island? I hadn't until I came across an interesting video by the Off the Cuff YouTube channel. Here's how they described this community of tiny homes that have made this area their own:
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified. Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
UPMATTERS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County

TOWNSHIP OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is reported hurt after a train vs. vehicle crash in La Crosse County Thursday afternoon. According to a media release by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 around 4:45 p.m. the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a car hauler had become disabled on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks at W8666 County Road Z in the Township of Onalaska.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sparta man seriously injured in accidental self-inflicted gunshot

TOWN OF ANGELO, Wis. (WKBT) – An accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound seriously injured a Sparta man Tuesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff, emergency personnel responded to a home in the Town of Angelo where a man had accidentally shot himself in the mouth. After being treated on scene, GundersenAir transported him to La Crosse. Alcohol and unsafe handling were likely factors in the shooting injury, the sheriff’s office said.
SPARTA, WI
winonaradio.com

Man Arrested Following Standoff in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KWNO)-A 25-year-old man was arrested following a brief standoff in Lake City over the weekend. The Lake City Police Department says Tyler Ruiz was brought into custody on suspicion of terroristic threats and domestic assault. Officers were called to a Lake City residence on the report of a male acting erratic and reported finding a woman who had been assaulted outside of the house while Ruiz was still inside the home.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy