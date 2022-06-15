ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Homeless struggle to be safe amid excessive heat, flooding in western Wisconsin

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJqtF_0gBbclM800

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)– Arla Micke has been homeless for about two years. She said she was struggling to adjust to the heat on Tuesday amid high temperatures.

“I’m dying,” she said. “This heat is just unreal,” she added.

Micke also said her tent wasn’t hit too hard during Monday’s rainstorm, but that she saw many other tents get flooded.

“They were shoveling out their tents,” she said. “It was just horrible with that rain.”

Micke added that she felt “terrible” in the extreme heat while suffering from Asthma and COPD, in addition to knee and back issues.

According to Couleecap, the city of La Crosse is home to more than 250 unsheltered people.

Amy Jo Kane is a case manager with Karuna Housing Group. She said the homeless population inside Houska Park doesn’t have enough water.

“You know they’re without running water most of the time, without ice, most of them don’t have coolers,” she said.

In the city of La Crosse, the REACH Services and Resource Center on 11th Street South helps the homeless find housing and other sources of support.

The La Crosse Public Library also allows people to cool off for short periods of time during hot weather.

But, despite the efforts of local organizations, hundreds are in need of safe shelter, food and water.

“Me and my husband would love to get into housing,” Micke said. “I don’t like it out here. There’s too many fighting and too much drama,” she added.

The Salvation Army of La Crosse County was not willing to comment on this story.

The local Catholic Charities organization said their Warming Center is not open as a place to cool down during the summer months.

“You know a lot more people have to have more compassion for these people down here,” said Kane. “They’re humans, you know,” she added.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 18

Golani
3d ago

Look at the bright side as long as it’s storming and raining out, protesters with lighter fluid won’t be able to go past their tents and set them on fire?

Reply
2
Related
WEAU-TV 13

NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin June 15

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service offices in Wisconsin have confirmed six tornadoes from a system of storms that passed through the state on Wednesday, June 15, bringing the statewide total to 13 so far in 2022. The outbreak of severe weather brought the state its first...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsinites flee to nearest bar as tornado looms

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Much of southern Wisconsin was sent into a state of extreme caution on Wednesday evening as news stations reported on a tornado warning covering a large portion of the state. Arriving after a Madison-area thunderstorm that created widespread damage, thousands were on high alert.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Society
La Crosse, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
TOMAH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Catholic Charities#Karuna Housing Group
UPMATTERS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.
TOMAH, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The rubble pile’ helps train first responders in urban search and rescue

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. — At Volk Field, the “pancake house” does not serve breakfast — instead, it is part of a Wisconsin Emergency Management training facility affectionately called “the rubble pile” that helps prepare first responders for urban search and rescue. This could be anything from rescuing someone from a sewer line or, applicable to the severe weather that tore...
CAMP DOUGLAS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
AOL Corp

Severe storms spawn tornadoes, powerful winds in Wisconsin

Interstate closures and numerous damage reports were just some of the effects felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a host of tornadoes touched down in the state. Severe thunderstorms that rumbled through Wisconsin, as well as parts of Iowa and Illinois, conjured up the first tornado in the late afternoon on Wednesday in Oakdale, Wisconsin; this was one of several that touched down in the eastern portion of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy