Mom left 3-month-old, 5-year-old in hot car as she shopped at Roswell Dollar Tree, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mother was arrested Tuesday after police say she left two children inside a locked car in 90-plus degree temperatures while she went shopping.

Officers responded to reports of two children in a car outside a Dollar Tree on Holcomb Bridge Road. The temperature at the time was around 93 degrees.

Officers found a 3-month-old baby and a 5-year-old child inside the car, which had the windows rolled up and was not running.

Officers quickly unlocked the car and got the children out and found that they were showing early signs of heat-related illness.

Officers made an announcement over the store’s loudspeaker and were met by the children’s mother, Eneilu Espinoza.

She told officers she had only stopped in the store for a few minutes.

Espinoza was taken into custody. The 3-month-old baby was taken to a hospital to be checked out and the 5-year-old was taken to the Roswell Police Department and released to his father, who wasn’t at the scene at the time of the incident.

She’s been charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and two counts of reckless conduct.

The Roswell Police Department would like to remind the public that in the current climate, minutes can be deadly,” police said in a statement. “Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in very quickly in these temperatures in an outside environment, let alone inside of a sealed car. If you cannot bring your children inside your destination, leave them at home in the care of a responsible guardian.”

N.N
6d ago

Let's see how she feels if the arresting officer's leave her in the back seat, while they get out to do a "little shopping" in 94° degree weather.

Marlene Jackson
6d ago

Every year we have children and animals die when left in cars while the supposed adult does something for “just a minute”. Put her in jail. Take her kids away. Find loving relatives who care.

Angela Morris
6d ago

What wrong with people ¡! It almost makes me feel like some of these incidents are on purpose!! How would she feel being locked up in a broiling hot car!!!

