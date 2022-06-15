ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

'Pillar of the community': Former Latrobe mayor, district justice Angelo Caruso dies

By Maddie Aiken
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelo Caruso loved Latrobe, loved what it stood for and loved doing things to make the community better, his son Lee Caruso said. That love manifested itself in decades of service. “He was always involved in this community no matter what,” said Lee Caruso, of Latrobe. “He worked with...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

Greensburg’s Unity in the Community group has added Jeannette as a third Westmoreland County venue for its second annual weekend of programs celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The Celebrating Freedom events begin Friday in Greensburg, with speakers and activities scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County YWCA...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo man wins top prize in fishing tournament for paralyzed veterans

An Apollo man was the winner in the 18th annual Team Bass Tournament for disabled veterans that was held recently on the Monongahela River near West Brownsville in Washington County. Veteran Mark Rosensteel of Apollo, president of the Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America chapter, won the June 12 tournament with...
APOLLO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latrobe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Latrobe, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cheswick Councilman Frank Meledandri receives award for 40 years of service

A surprise was in store for a Cheswick councilman during a meeting Tuesday evening. Councilman Frank Meledandri was awarded the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs President’s Award for his 40 years serving the borough. The award recognizes individuals who have served in a position for a decade or more....
CHESWICK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 17-19

Faire Wynds Entertainment will present a living history program entitled “Scoundrel’s Alley” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, along Route 30 in Laughlintown. A troupe of four historical re-enactors will portray rogues, paupers and other undesirable figures, bringing to life...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found in Pittsburgh's Allegheny River identified

The woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, Julie Anne Keddie, 38, was recovered by Pittsburgh River Rescue around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Friday. Keddie’s hometown was not released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hosack Elementary School set to get new principal

Hosack Elementary School is getting a new principal. The North Allegheny School Board appointed Carla Hudson to the position in an unanimous vote on June 8. “I’m super-excited to meet all of the families at Hosack. I’m so very lucky to be at North Allegheny and to continue here at Hosack,” she said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Pillars#Politics Local
WTAJ

Somerset County student nominated, accepted to West Point Academy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey has announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have been nominated and accepted into the U.S. Service Academies this fall, including a student from our very own Somerset County. Senator Toomey nominated these students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
byjoandco.com

Ten Reasons Not To Move To Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When people think of moving to Pittsburgh, they often think of the city’s natural beauty, fun things to do, and bustling economy. However, before deciding to move there, let’s consider the following 10 cons of living in Pittsburgh. This blog is meant to help you decide if Pittsburgh is the best place for you.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park High School graduates Class of 2022

Bethel Park High School held its 113th annual commencement at Black Hawk Stadium on June 3, under a beginning with a moment of silence to honor the late Jon Gentile, a history teacher at the school who passed away the week before. The 320 members of the Bethel Park High...
BETHEL PARK, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

UPMC Breaks Ground on the Largest Hospital in Pittsburgh History

You may soon notice some construction in Oakland — more than usual, that is. UPMC just broke ground on a new $1.5 billion UPMC Presbytarian hospital project along Fifth Avenue and DeSoto Street, located in front of and connected to the current UPMC Presby. The new 17-story, 636-bed institution will be the largest hospital in Pittsburgh’s history, and the largest health care construction project in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Tunch Illkin will be missed at 20th annual Walk for the Homeless for the Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 20th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk for the Homeless, which supports the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side, is being held this weekend.Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley have been dedicated to helping people in need at the Light of Life for more than 35 years.Together, they created this annual fun, family-friendly event. It kicks off with a 10K along the North Shore Trail and ends with a free cookout.This will be the first Walk for the Homeless without Tunch after he lost his battle with ALS last September.The walk is set for Saturday, June 18th, on the North Shore.Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: New teachers will steer clear of certain school districts

Multiple articles have appeared in the Trib regarding local school board actions that make teaching more stressful. It’s time for a reality check. The Pennsylvania Department of Education reports a steep drop in the number of teachers being certified. In 2010-11, the state certified 15,031 new teachers. By 2019-20, that number was 5,128. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that there are 567,000 fewer educators in U.S. public schools now than there were pre-pandemic. In short, it will be harder to staff classrooms.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy