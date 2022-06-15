ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric cooperative customers across mid-Missouri asked to conserve energy

By Gloria Enloe
Cover picture for the articleElectric customers across mid-Missouri are being asked to conserve energy as three days of record-high temperatures take their toll on energy supplies. Associated Electric Cooperative is the power supplier for several regional...

