ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

The US Army has launched its first floating solar array

By Joseph Guzman | June 15, 2022
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U38Mg_0gBbarTg00

The U.S. Army has launched a floating solar farm at Fort Bragg in North Carolina as part of the military branch’s climate strategy to ramp up the use of clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Army officials last week unveiled the floating solar array that sits on Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall, a Special Forces training site overseen by Fort Bragg. Fort Bragg is the largest military base in the U.S. with about 49,000 military personnel, 11,000 civilian employees and 23,000 family members.

The installation is now the largest of its kind in the Southeastern United States and is the first solar array deployed by the Department of Defense.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The 1.1-megawatt solar facility is equipped with a 2 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system and will provide power to Fort Bragg as well as provide electricity during outages. The array also includes an electronic recloser, which responds to events like a tree limb brushing against a power line, to reset the system and restore power.

The project is a collaborative effort between Fort Bragg, utility Duke Energy and renewable energy company Ameresco.

“This project fulfills the commitment made in our Army Climate Strategy to increase resilience while delivering clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, said in a statement.

“When we collaborate with local utilities and industry to promote energy resilience while powering the local grid, it is a winning solution across the board,” Jacobson said.

Solar panels built to float on the surface of a body of water, often referred to as floatovoltaics, offer several advantages, the largest being the panels do not take up valuable space on land like traditional solar farms.

The project is part of the Army’s first-ever climate strategy released earlier this year that aims to reduce the military service’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and attain net-zero emissions by 2050. The strategy is intended to direct the Army in how it responds to climate threats that affect soldier readiness, warfighting and installations.

As part of the plan, the Army plans to install a microgrid on all of its installations by 2035 and have a fleet of all-electric vehicles by 2050.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MilitaryTimes

The Air Force’s next-gen fighter has moved into a critical new phase

WASHINGTON — The Air Force’s secretive and highly classified Next Generation Air Dominance fighter program has started its crucial engineering and manufacturing development phase, Secretary Frank Kendall said Wednesday. In a discussion at the Heritage Foundation, Kendall said the Air Force began early experimental prototyping on NGAD in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Conversation U.S.

Why Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense

Solar panels, heat pumps and hydrogen are all building blocks of a clean energy economy. But are they truly “essential to the national defense”? President Joe Biden proclaimed that they are in early June when he authorized using the Defense Production Act to ramp up their production in the U.S., along with insulation and power grid components. As an environmental engineering professor, I agree that these technologies are essential to mitigating our risks from climate change and overreliance on fossil fuels. However, efforts to expand production capabilities must be accompanied by policies to stimulate demand if Biden hopes to accelerate the transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force awards contracts to start designing F-35 weapon

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has awarded contracts to three companies for the first phase of a new program to develop an air-to-ground stand-in attack weapon that the F-35 jet could use to destroy enemy air defenses. Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies said this week the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#Greenhouse Gas#First Solar#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#The U S Army#The Department Of Defense#Duke Energy#Ameresco#Army Climate Strategy
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
CLOVIS, NM
Reuters

In blow to Biden climate goals, Entergy shuts nuclear power plant

May 20 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) said on Friday it has permanently shut a nuclear power station in Michigan despite a Biden administration plan to rescue plants like it because they generate electricity virtually free of carbon emissions. Entergy closed the 800-Megawatt Palisades plant in Michigan that had operated...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The Hill

599K+
Followers
72K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy