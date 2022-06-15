Resident Evil 2 codes: All locker and safe codes in RE2 Remake

Resident Evil 2 Remake has been revived for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, and now you can finally explore the Raccoon City Police Station, sewer, and secret underground laboratory with the benefits that brand new consoles bring, including ray tracing and high framerate features. You should probably pick the 120hz option if your TV supports it.

If you’re exploring the police department, or any other part of the game, and find yourself in need of a safe or locker code, then you’re in luck. Most of the safe and lockers in Resident Evil 2 Remake are entirely optional, but contain some goodies you will want for your adventure. Simply take a look at our list below and break into those locked items.

Make sure to use our Resident Evil upgrade guide if you haven’t upgraded to the next-gen version of the game yet.

Police Station safe and locker codes - Resident Evil 2 Remake

These are all of the safe and locker codes you should worry about in the Police Station.

Leon’s desk, left lock : NED.

: NED. Leon desk, right lock : MRG.

: MRG. West Office safe : Left 9, Right 15, Left 7.

: Left 9, Right 15, Left 7. Third floor stairs lock : DCM.

: DCM. Waiting room safe : Left 6, Right 2, Left 11.

: Left 6, Right 2, Left 11. Men’s locker room lock: CAP.

Sewer safe and locker codes - Resident Evil 2 Remake

The Police Station is the biggest part of the game – once you’re past it, there is less ground to cover, and fewer codes to memorize.

Control room lock : SZF.

: SZF. Treatment pool safe: Left 2, Right 12, Left 8.

Laboratory safe and locker codes - Resident Evil 2 Remake

This is the final area, and you will soon be through. Here are the last few codes you need.

Greenhouse control room ladder : 3, 1, 2, 3.

: 3, 1, 2, 3. Greenhouse control room drug testing lab: 5, 8, 3, 1.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.