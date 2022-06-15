ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Rebuilt West Hills fixer-upper with ‘defund the police’ and graffiti on crumbling walls is for sale at $2 million

By Janet Eastman
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Colonial Revival house for sale in Southwest Portland could easily be mistaken for others built in one of the city’s most...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Portland police look to ID man who interrupted graduation at Providence Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man arrested for assault. The unidentified man was arrested June 9 just before 8 p.m. after becoming involved in a physical altercation while trespassing at Providence Park. The venue was being used at the time for high school graduation ceremonies.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro’s Old Buildings Demolished

On June 2, the brick building at 128 South Main Street was demolished. As workers demolished the building, a startled raccoon sprang out of a nearby window and ran away, amusing the onlookers. What will be done with the area is still up in the air. Hillsboro City Administrator Matt Stiles said, “I have been in communication with an interested company that has shown interest in creating a small business in that place. Because of its size and location, putting the property to productive use could be a good alternative for economic development.
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Real Property#West Hills#Housing List#Real Estate#Colonial Revival House#S W Fairview Blvd
kptv.com

Stolen property, identity theft discovered during Salem burglary investigation

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A burglary investigation in Salem led to the discovery of stolen property and identity theft. Detectives with the Salem Police Department Felony Crimes Unit served a search warrant at the home of 26-year-old Logan Peterson June 16 in the 100 block of Columbia Street NE. Officers began searching the residence and discovered an all-terrain vehicle taken in a burglary June 12.
SALEM, OR
expressdigest.com

Portland resembles an ‘open air drug market’ after legalizing hard drugs

The streets of Portland resemble an ‘open air drug market’ after state officials’ scheme to decriminalize hard drugs led to a surge in overdose deaths, critics claim. Law enforcement agents say that the streets of Portland are full of homeless addicts openly buying and selling drugs and that signs of drug addiction are actually increasing statewide, Fox News reported.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
kptv.com

Aerial view of Buoy Beer Company's collapsed roof

Cirque du Soleil has returned to the Rose City. The first show is Thursday night. Gresham, Corbett fire crews join force to save lives on Sandy River. The last few summers have been deadly on the river with seven people drowning since 2019. Commercial building considered ‘complete loss’ after 2-alarm...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

14-year-old charged after ‘flashing’ fake gun while shoplifting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is facing charges after they allegedly “flashed” a realistic-looking airsoft gun at a store employee while shoplifting in Tigard Wednesday. According to Tigard police, four children that were between the ages of 10 and 14 shoplifted a store Wednesday afternoon. Before the minors left the store, officials […]
TIGARD, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City mayoral candidate wants homeless to live like 'the Japanese'

Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." Wright's statement carries the racist undertones of Japanese internment in the 1940s, when American citizens of Asian descent were rounded up in government compounds after their property was seized. Thousands of people of Japanese ancestry in the Pacific Northwest and California were forced by the U.S. military into crowded, hastily constructed buildings where many of them died....
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy