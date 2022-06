The New York Rangers lost the series to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference. It was the team’s 20th game in 40 days and it took its toll on the team. “When you go 7 [games twice] there’s not much break and guys don’t get a chance to heal much,” Gerard Gallant said after being eliminated. It made it tough but we battled hard and did the best we could. They’re a big defensive team. They make it tough on you and box you out really well. Our forwards were trying to battle to get there and it’s fatigue. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO