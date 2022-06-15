ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Lactation consultant discusses misinformation online

By Darren Kramer
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – Some good news about the baby formula shortage. One of the largest plants in the U.S. is making formula again, but it could be weeks before it starts showing up in stores.

There’s concern about the misinformation that’s been circulating online, causing problems for mothers and their unborn babies.

Christine Baumgart, a lactation consultant at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, is discussing this topic.

For more information visits thocc.org/maternity .

