Brush pile hours extended at Water Pollution Control Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo’s downtown riverfront sees its next transformation, some major parts of it may soon have new owners. Plans are on the table for the city of Toledo to sell a few landmarks along the Maumee river to Metroparks Toledo. With so many positive pieces on the riverfront already happening, some city owned Toledo property might be turning into the next transformation.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO