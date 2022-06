Dear kid who stole my bike, when I went to ride my bike last Thursday evening, it wasn’t in the garage where I left it. As you know, that’s because you and your two friends stole it earlier in the day. Apparently, you guys skipped school and spent the day biking around town stealing bikes (and who knows what else) from people’s garages. I know this because a couple of my neighbors saw you guys riding in circles in the street, looking into open garages.

WINONA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO