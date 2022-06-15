ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

‘Working this out’: Major crypto hedge fund just gave a cryptic answer over whether it will implode

By Christiaan Hetzner
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bF1DH_0gBbVz4V00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The crypto bloodbath already claimed Terra Luna and Celsius—now it may claim its third high-profile victim within weeks.

Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, or 3AC for short, could end up being the latest scalp as rumors swirled over its impending demise owing to losses connected to the deep slump in Bitcoin, Ether, and other altcoins.

Cofounder Su Zhu took to Twitter to at least acknowledge the concerns—spread among others by a research analyst at The Block—although the cryptic answer he provided shed little light on the extent.

“We are in the process of communicating with relevant parties and fully committed to working this out,” Zhu posted to Twitter.

Fortune reached out to the fund with additional questions, but did not receive a response as of print time.

Danny Yuan of Hong-Kong based cryptocurrency trading firm 8 Blocks Capital claimed to be affected by the company’s problems.

“We trade in one of 3AC’s trading accounts. This morning they took about 1 milion out of our accounts,” he posted. “I hope you pay us back ASAP.”

The speculation comes just 48 hours after crypto lender Celsius froze all withdrawals amid a run on its deposits.

With no central bank to step in and provide liquidity as a lender of last resort—anathema to crypto fans that prize decentralization—fears over a potential collapse further sapped confidence in digital assets at the start of this week.

Only last month they were tested to their limit after the first tier one cryptocurrency Luna went to zero in a death spiral that wiped tens of billions of dollars invested in TerraUSD algo stablecoin and its sibling Luna ecosystem.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin and Ether came very close to touching the $20,000 and $1,000 level marks during the course of the session, prompting fears of margin calls for the world’s single biggest Bitcoin holder Microstrategy.

Given the panic that has engulfed the crypto market, it comes as little surprise that other major players started to distance themselves from 3AC.

The company behind collateralized stablecoin Tether (USDT) claimed a collapse of the hedge fund would not pose a danger to its operations.

“Tether is aware of other rumors being spread, suggesting that it has lending exposure to Three Arrows Capital,” it wrote. “This is categorically false.”

Unironically in the very same statement it condemned speculation its commercial paper holdings suffered a 30% loss in value as chatter “likely spread to induce further panic”.

Assurances from crypto players however can have a very short shelf life. Just one day before Celsius froze all withdrawals, CEO Alex Mashinsky dismissed the notion it was struggling to meet them as "misinformation".

According to the 3AC website, the firm was founded by Zhu and Kyle Davies in 2012.

It has invested in a number of projects across the broader industry, including crypto exchanges such as Deribit, decentralized apps and non-fungible tokens such as Sky Mavis’ play-to-earn video game Axie Infinity.

Drawn to crypto as a libertarian, Zhu was known for his ultra-bullish stance on crypto, predicting a “supercycle” that would see Bitcoin eventually displace gold as the hardest reserve asset.

Late last month, however, he admitted at least a temporary defeat.

“[The] supercycle price thesis was regrettably wrong, but crypto will still thrive and change the world every day,” he wrote at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ust#Hedge Fund#Web3 Investment#Fortune Features
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Should You Be Looking at Bonds Rather Than Stocks?

With the S&P 500 index having dropped 18% this year, conventional wisdom has it that you should take advantage of the opportunity to buy stocks at bargain prices. But at least for investors over 60, you can make a case for buying bonds — bonds you will hold to maturity, that is.
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune

144K+
Followers
7K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy