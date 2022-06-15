ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Danish toymaker Lego expands amid sale surge

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gBbVstQ00

Danish toy company Lego said Wednesday it plans to invest more than $1 billion over 10 years to build a new factory in the U.S. state of Virginia and to enlarge an existing factory in Mexico .

The moves in North America follow Lego's announcement last year of a similar investment in Vietnam to serve the Asian market.

“Our new factory in the U.S. and expanded capacity at our existing site in Mexico means we will be able to best support long-term growth in the Americas,” Lego’s chief operations officer, Carsten Rasmussen, told The Associated Press.

The 1.7 million-square-foot (158,000-square-meter) factory in suburban Richmond, Virginia will employ more than 1,760 people, the company said. Construction on the carbon-neutral facility is set to begin in the fall, with production to start in the second half of 2025.

The Virginia factory will be the seventh Lego factory globally.

Its manufacturing site in Monterrey, Mexico, which primarily supplies the U.S. market, will be expanded and upgraded to meet growing demand for products. Rasmussen called the expansion as “significant.”

Lego saw its profit, revenue and sales surge in recent years.

In March, the family-owned toymaker reported its net profit increased by more than a third last year, a 22% rise in consumer sales and revenue growth of 27%. The upward trend was similar to the previous year.

The coronavirus pandemic likely accounts for some of growth. As more children stayed home during lockdowns, parents bought Lego's colorful plastic bricks to keep them entertained through days of isolation.

“We have had some good years in recent years,” Rasmussen told the AP.

Lego's factories on three continents positioned the company well to navigate shifting demands. It produced in Mexico for its American markets and in China for its Asian market. The production for Europe comes from factories in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Denmark.

To support growth in Asia, Lego announced in December that it would invest more than $1 billion, build its first carbon-neutral factory in Vietnam and create up to 4,000 jobs over the next 15 years.

Construction is set to begin in the second half of 2022 and production is due to start during 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Wealthsimple, valued at $4B last year, joins the fintech layoffs list

The Toronto-based company has been a leader in the realm of democratizing financial products for consumers, including stock trading, crypto asset sales and peer-to-peer money transfers. And now it appears that Wealthsimple is an example of another company that experienced a boom during the early days of the pandemic and is now seeing a slowdown in business.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Indian esports fantasy startup FanClash raises $40 million

FanClash, a two-year-old Indian startup, is attempting to bring esports such as sleeper hit titles PUBG Mobile, COD and DOTA 2 to this fantasy sports world. Investors are predicting that this model and the FanClash team will deliver, and said on Friday they have poured $40 million of fresh funding into the startup.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
US News and World Report

Online Czech Grocery Rohlik Raises 220 Million Euros in Further Financing Round

(Reuters) - Rohlik Group has raised 220 million euros in Series D financing round led by Belgian investor Sofina, the Czech-based online grocery said on Friday. The group said the new round put the firm's valuation above the C series last July, which made it a unicorn with valuation of 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion).
ECONOMY
InsideHook

Inside the Long History of Florida’s Deadliest Tree

When you think about deadly things in nature, what comes to mind? For most people, the answer relates to large predators — sharks and lions are both at home in the wild, and both are highly dangerous, and even deadly. But there’s another massive, deadly presence in the wild that doesn’t need to run or swim after you to have a lethal effect. It doesn’t even need to move, which is good — seeing as it’s a tree.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Danish#Mexico#Asian#The Associated Press
BBC

Leeds hospitality group reports 'really positive' tourist figures

Tourism trade in Leeds is rebounding strongly after the city took a £1bn hit from the Covid pandemic, a hospitality association has found. Visitor numbers over the past 28 days are "comparable" with 2019, Leeds Hotel and Venues Association figures suggest. A recent meeting heard that revenues for hotels...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Integrating sustainability into climate finance by quantifying the co-benefits and market impact of carbon projects

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 137 (2022) Cite this article. High-quality development rooted in low-carbon growth, new jobs, energy security, and environmental quality will be a critical part of achieving multiple sustainable development goals (SDGs). Doing this will require the dramatic scaling up of new climate finance while maximizing co-benefits across multiple outcomes, including for local communities. We developed a comprehensive methodology to identify different levels of local co-benefits, followed by an econometric analysis to assess how the market values co-benefits through the clean development mechanism. We find that projects with a likelihood of delivering the highest co-benefits received a 30.4% higher price compared to projects with the lowest co-benefits. Project quality indicators such as the Gold Standard, in conveying higher likelihood of co-benefits, conferred a significant price premium between 6.6% and 29%. Our methodology of aligning co-benefits with SDGs and the results of co-benefits valued by the markets indicate approaches to bolstering social and political support for climate finance.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Fountain raises $100M to expand its applicant tracking system

The high proclivity to leave roles is placing a burden on HR organizations, the majority of which expect hiring to become more challenging for the remainder of 2022. That’s led companies to canvass the software market for solutions, particularly applicant tracking systems (ATS) with features that promise to streamline aspects of the job candidate search process.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Nature.com

Monthly spatial dynamics of the Bay of Biscay hake-sole-Norway lobster fishery: an ISIS-Fish database

We propose a database to describe the Bay of Biscay mixed demersal European fishery over the period 2010"“2020 for the ISIS-Fish simulation tool. It was built upon national and European fishing databases, scientific survey datasets, models estimates, literature, and the formulation of assumptions. It accounts explicitly for spatial and seasonal processes, and for mixed fisheries phenomenons. This database encompasses population dynamics for 3 stocks, hake, sole and Norway lobster, exploitation dynamics for numerous fleets and mÃ©tiers, and the description of current fishing management, as well as fishers adaptation. A calibration procedure was designed to ensure consistency between all these diverse and heterogeneous parameters compiled and estimated in the ISIS-Fish database and to ensure the model reproduces closely historical catch patterns. This database is a starting point towards operational simulations, of use for understanding the functioning of the fishery, the assessment of management strategies, or delivering short and long-term scenarios. It can be used to reproduce historical catch patterns, with room for improvement on some inter-annual and spatial dynamics.
INDUSTRY
BBC

UK asylum plan defended by Rwandan Anglican archbishop

Rwanda's Anglican Archbishop says he disagrees with senior Church of England leaders over the UK's asylum plan. Earlier this week, they had said the policy to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda "shames Britain". But Archbishop Laurent Mbanda said it was not immoral and Rwanda was ready to welcome people needing...
IMMIGRATION
NME

Hans Zimmer announces 2023 UK and Ireland arena shows

Hans Zimmer has announced that he’ll be performing a series of arena shows in the UK and Ireland next year as part of his 2023 European tour – get tickets here. Following the major success of his recent tour across Europe, the award-winning composer will return to the continent for a 32-date tour that will include a pair of shows at The O2 in London before making stops in Manchester and Dublin.
MUSIC
Polygon

Gloomhaven publisher transitions to Backerkit after Kickstarter’s blockchain push

For many years now, Backerkit has been the trusted back-end for crowdfunding projects, handling shipping and organization logistics for Kickstarter campaigns. Now the San Francisco-based company is building its own crowdfunding platform, directly competing with Brooklyn-based crowdfunding giant Kickstarter. Crowdfunding by Backerkit emerged from stealth mode on Tuesday, and one of its first live campaigns will be run by one of its competitor’s biggest success stories: Cephalofair Games, creator of the critically-acclaimed board game Gloomhaven.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

EasyJet Gains EU Okay to Acquire Lisbon Airport Slots From TAP

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British low-cost carrier EasyJet on Thursday won EU antitrust approval to acquire 18 daily slots at Lisbon airport from Portuguese airline TAP as part of the latter's rescue plan agreed with EU regulators last year. "EasyJet has now priority to conclude with TAP Air Portugal the agreement...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Jonty Jenner: Jersey cricket side's spirit can take them to World Cup

Jersey batter Jonty Jenner says the island team's togetherness could see them succeed in their two World Cup qualifying events in Africa. They start their ICC Challenge League B campaign in Uganda on Friday. The island side then heads to Zimbabwe to play in the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier...
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

700K+
Followers
160K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy