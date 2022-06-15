ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dylan Cease pitches well vs Detroit again in White Sox win

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wax66_0gBbVhQf00

DETROIT – It was an unusual start to June for the White Sox starting pitcher on Tuesday evening as he dealt with some hard luck in his previous two starts.

Dylan Cease allowed eight runs in his first two outings in June but not one of them was earned, including six against the Dodgers the previous Thursday. At the same time, the pitcher had ten combined walks in those starts and 14 if you include his final outing in May against the Cubs on May 29th.

But the fourth-year pitcher found his form against a team that he’s had no problem with in his career so far: The Detroit Tigers.

Cease was far from perfect in his five innings as he allowed seven hits, but he surrendered just one run, once again unearned thanks to his own error, and struck out eight batters compared to one walk. But that would be enough for him to pick up his fifth victory of the year in a 5-1 win by the White Sox over the Tigers.

The pitcher’s first inning throwing error would be the only time Detroit would get on the board as the White Sox plated two runs in the second, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to get their second-straight win.

For Cease, it continues his dominance against the Tigers as he improves to 10-0 in his career with a 1.91 ERA in those games with 75 strikeouts. He picked up his second win in Detroit this year, having given the White Sox their first win of the season back on April 9th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

ESPN tabs Detroit Tigers as sellers; Robbie Grossman, Michael Fulmer among trade chips

Last July, Al Avila declared the Detroit Tigers were "not rebuilding anymore," and the 2021 MLB trade Deadline passed with just one move — a trade of left-hander Daniel Norris to Milwaukee for pitching prospect Reese Olson — from the general manager and his front office, facing "no pressure" to sell off assets. However, as Avila's remarks near their one-year anniversary...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Los Angeles Dodgers#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The White Sox#Cubs#The Detroit Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN News

Suburban homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until cops arrive

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A suburban burglary suspect was held at gunpoint early Thursday morning by the homeowner until cops arrived, police said. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 25800 block of West Marquette Drive in Ingleside on the report of a home invasion. When police arrived, they found James Rizzo, 34, being detained […]
WGN News

Inside the kitchen of Chicago staple Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

When you think of Chicago deep dish pizza, Lou Malnati’s is top of mind for many. Started as an Italian-family business on an Irish holiday on March 17, 1971, Malnati’s remains family-owned, with patriarch Lou working six days a week. Marc Malnati is now chairman of the board for the Chicago business that has over […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1-year-old critical after fall from third-story window on South Side

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-story window on the city’s South Side. According to Chicago fire officials, the incident happened in the 6400 block of S. Lowe around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — A boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m. in Lawndale. He was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. The boy, later identified as Jalon James, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 shot on South Side

CHICAGO – Five people were shot late Friday on Chicago’s South Side. According to police a group was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes around 11:45 p.m.. Police said someone began shooting and four men and one woman were struck. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was struck in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: 3-year-old girl wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl was shot while in a vehicle Thursday evening in Little Village. At around 5 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of West 26th Street on the report of a shooting. Police said a 3-year-old girl was traveling in a vehicle westbound when she was shot in the leg by […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed in crash on I-290

CHICAGO – Two people were killed early Saturday in a crash on I-290. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lane near Central Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The car the people were traveling instruck an overhead sign support structure.  All westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for several hours as police investigated. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy