Dylan Cease pitches well vs Detroit again in White Sox win

DETROIT – It was an unusual start to June for the White Sox starting pitcher on Tuesday evening as he dealt with some hard luck in his previous two starts.

Dylan Cease allowed eight runs in his first two outings in June but not one of them was earned, including six against the Dodgers the previous Thursday. At the same time, the pitcher had ten combined walks in those starts and 14 if you include his final outing in May against the Cubs on May 29th.

But the fourth-year pitcher found his form against a team that he’s had no problem with in his career so far: The Detroit Tigers.

Cease was far from perfect in his five innings as he allowed seven hits, but he surrendered just one run, once again unearned thanks to his own error, and struck out eight batters compared to one walk. But that would be enough for him to pick up his fifth victory of the year in a 5-1 win by the White Sox over the Tigers.

The pitcher’s first inning throwing error would be the only time Detroit would get on the board as the White Sox plated two runs in the second, two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to get their second-straight win.

For Cease, it continues his dominance against the Tigers as he improves to 10-0 in his career with a 1.91 ERA in those games with 75 strikeouts. He picked up his second win in Detroit this year, having given the White Sox their first win of the season back on April 9th.

