ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs mandatory minicamp

By Gary Lee
ozarkradionews.com
 2 days ago

Chiefs mandatory minicamp is underway and two key players are missing. Defensive End Frank...

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign former Saints WR to one-year deal

The New England Patriots made a move to bolster their wide receiver depth on Wednesday. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Lil'Jordan Humphrey is headed to Foxboro on a one-year contract. The 24-year-old wideout has spent the last three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Humphrey originally signed with the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Exposes 'Special' Broncos WR to NFL

If you're an offensive player, the path to the Denver Broncos' final roster runs through quarterback Russell Wilson, whose pull within the organization extends well beyond the huddle. If you're Kendall Hinton, you're feeling pretty good about your odds. “Kendall is doing an amazing job," Wilson said Monday of the...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs DE Frank Clark has been excused from mandatory minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has been absent from the first two practices of mandatory minicamp. The team’s public relations staff confirmed following each practice that these were excused absences, but they gave no further explanation. There was some speculation that it might have something to do with his birthday being on June 14, but it’s actually another situation that calls for celebration.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line. “I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett isn’t worried about QB Russell Wilson picking up the team’s offense. “When it first started,” Hackett said PFT, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate. Everyone is professional and everyone does things differently. Some people are here, and they may not want to work as hard as he does when he’s leaving. Everyone is different and he does a fantastic job of learning everything.”
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens sign LB Steven Means

The Baltimore Ravens have built up a good amount of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. After going through an injury-filled 2021, the team is making sure that they have plenty of quality playmakers at a plethora of different positions. On Friday, the team announced that they signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Chiefs Re-Sign ERFA CB Deandre Baker

Baker, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Giants out of Georgia back in 2019. He was in the second year of his four-year, $10,525,716 contract that included a $5,675,064 signing bonus when the Giants waived him during the summer following larceny chargers. It took until November for Baker...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy