The Green Bay Packers have had a number of their former players find new homes this offseason. Thursday was no different as CB Josh Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay picked up Jackson in the second-round choice in 2018. He appeared in 42 games with the Packers before they traded him to the Giants last summer. He spent time on the Giants’ practice squad in 2021 before signing with the Chiefs.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO