Bull y Los Búfalos finds a home in Austin, conveys his 'Fury' to the world

Do you ever wake up one morning at 2:30 in the afternoon to discover that there is a global pandemic which makes your kid's schools shut down, so you have to raise them yourself? What the hell kind of nonsense is that? It's in these moments of crisis that you really find out what you're made of. If there's one thing we all have in common, it's that we are fundamentally different people than we were just two years ago. What have you learned? What did you try? How did you cope? How heavy was your recycle bin from all the empty bottles? When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it's time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka and light off a few Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets. There’s nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO