MCSO brings back motorcycle patrols after 13 years

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office will use a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for a new motorcycle unit.

Approximately $167,000 in state funds will help deputies in traffic collision investigations, DUI enforcement and aggressive driving enforcement, among other traffic enforcement, MCSO officials stated in a release.

"The funds, which were granted by GOHS via Prop 207, will be used to procure five motorcycle units," officials said.

“Although it’s been 13 years since the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office had a motorcycle unit, it is one of the most effective tools in promoting traffic safety,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone.

“The areas we patrol have expressed many times the concern of hazardous behavior in the roadways. Our hope is that by bringing the motor unit back, we can focus on traffic safety through positive and specific traffic enforcement. Our gratitude to GOHS for their investment in our agency and our community.”

Motorcycle units, which have not been utilized by the MCSO since 2008 due to the lack of funding and staffing, will also support deputies in Valleywide task forces.

"The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to conducting DUI and traffic enforcement throughout the year," the release stated. "In addition, MCSO will support and attend special DUI task force events from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, and during major holidays throughout the remainder of the fiscal year."

In 2020, grants provided by GOHS helped fund multiple task force operations, zero-tolerance Click it or Ticket and aggressive driver operations, according to MCSO.