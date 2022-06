It's no secret to anyone that Netflix has been going through a rough patch lately. The service, regarded as one of the biggest video streaming services in the world, is seeing its subscriber count drop for the first time in years. To hear former subscribers explain why they're leaving, the best Netflix original series are just too few and far between, to say nothing of constantly increasing prices (and more than a few content-related controversies). Because of this, Netflix needs to ponder every option possible in an attempt to turn the tide around. One option that a number of industry insiders suggest could prove fruitful would involve radically shifting the service's release strategy of dropping whole new seasons at once.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO