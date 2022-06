KALAMA, Wash. (KPTV) - A Kalama teen was arrested this week and charged with a hate crime after investigators said he targeted a transgender student at his high school. The 16-year-old boy was also charged with assault. The victim, who is also a minor, attends Kalama High School with the suspect. According to the Kalama Police Department, the attack happened on June 6. The attack was recorded on video and in it, you can see the two students exchanging punches.

