Matthew Mott challenges England to enjoy sustained period of white-ball dominance

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Matthew Mott has challenged England’s white-ball stars to target a prolonged period of dominance that is the hallmark of every truly great international side.

Reigning 50-over World Cup champions but semi-finalists in the Twenty20 equivalent last autumn, England have appointed a limited-overs head coach who has a track record for instilling a ruthless outlook.

Australia’s women’s side emphatically proved themselves the pre-eminent team of this era under Mott’s seven-year rule, which he ended last month after agreeing to supervise Eoin Morgan’s charges in the England men’s coaching shake-up, with Brendon McCullum tasked with improving the fortunes of the Test outfit.

Mott is well aware of the talent England have at their disposal so while he is not planning a radical overhaul in their much-lauded on-field approach, he hinted at tinkering with their mindset.

He told the PA news agency: “Definitely this team has functioned well, there’s no doubt about that but where you want to be is competing in all the finals all the time – that’s the next frontier.

“This team is on the cusp of getting there and there’s a lot of great teams around the world but it’s trying to get ahead and then try and put a distance on the field is probably where the team wants to get to.

“It’s going to take some time to get there. But everybody gets a bit of success, when you really get judged in a great light is when you have that sustained success and you’re competing in big games all the time. That’s something we’re hungry to do.

“I’m not going to come over here and try and reinvent the wheel. It’s more or less just trying to get some incremental improvements across the board.”

Mott revealed he initially applied for the Australia men’s job that went to Andrew McDonald but an indirect consequence of being turned down led him to England’s door.

He said: “To be honest, I didn’t think I was a realistic chance of getting (the Australia men’s head coach position).

“As it turned out there was some connection with the two companies that ran the process, they actually put me on a shortlist for the England job so once that opportunity came up, I was very excited.”

England’s previous attempt to split head coach duties fell flat as tensions arose between Andy Flower and Ashley Giles , but Mott and former New Zealand Test captain McCullum have some shared history having briefly worked alongside each other at the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Mott admitted Rob Key , the managing director of England men’s cricket, might have difficulty balancing the needs of his two coaches, the Queenslander reasoned all parties share a pragmatism to work through any obstacles.

He said: “At some point there’s always going to have to be greater emphasis on one of the formats, whether you’re leading into a World Cup or a big Test series. It can’t be equal all the time because it won’t work.

“That’s all to be managed well and you’ve just got to park your ego sometimes and look at the bigger picture. Between the three of us, we can certainly work that out.”

Mott was speaking in Amstelveen, just south of Amsterdam, as England gear up for three one-day internationals against the Netherlands which have been squeezed in between the second and third Test between Ben Stokes’ side and New Zealand.

Focus is once again on Morgan, the architect of England’s white-ball resurgence since 2015 but who is without a half-century in his last 18 T20 knocks, with an average of 16.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia just four months away it is a worrying statistic, but while part of Mott’s remit is to oversee a changing of the guard when the time is right after signing a four-year contract, he believes Morgan still has plenty to offer.

After overseeing his first training session on Wednesday morning, Mott added: “Great players go through runs at different times and sometimes you flick a switch and it turns and you wonder what all the fuss has been about.

“Watching him bat, he’s in pretty good positions, he’s going well and you can already tell what a profound influence he has on the leadership of this group.

“He hasn’t spoken a lot yet but you can tell when he speaks, everybody is listening. That leadership is something that’s probably not as recognised as much from the outside as it is inside.

“He’s got a lot of great cricket ahead of him.”

The Independent

George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes

George Russell has been warned that Lewis Hamilton hasn't lost a step despite a poor start to the 2022 season.The seven-time world champion has finished behind teammate Russell at every round since the first race and trails him by 37 points in the standings. Hamilton has also been cast 88 points adrift of his title rival a year ago, Max Verstappen, amid consistent technical problems with his Mercedes.But Daniel Ricciardo believes Hamilton is still more than capable of challenging at the very front end of the grid."I definitely think Lewis is as capable as ever. We all knew George...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
The Independent

Prince Andrew’s Royal Ascot absence ‘shows he is listening to wishes of family’

The Duke of York’s low profile during this week’s Royal Ascot has reportedly given the royal family hope that he is “listening” to them about foregoing any return to public life.Prince Andrew was due to attend the major horse racing event in Berkshire, which would have seen him join other members of the royal family in a carriage procession.But it has been reported that he made the decision to stay away from the event “without fuss”.It comes after a a number of reports claimed the Duke was keen to return to life in the public eye again and is said...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Amnesty International blasts David Beckham over World Cup promo video which heaps praise on host nation Qatar but ignores its appalling human rights record

Amnesty International has renewed its criticism of David Beckham after the former England footballer heaped praise on Qatar but ignored its appalling human rights record during an interview to promote the World Cup. Quizzed by friend and former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville as they strolled through Qatar’s capital Doha,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Freddie Burns in shock after late Leicester drop goal clinches Premiership title

Freddie Burns admitted he was still in shock after landing the “dead duck” of a drop goal that secured Leicester the Gallagher Premiership title with a dramatic 15-12 victory over Saracens.Burns’ winning kick wobbled between the posts with 22 seconds left in a blood and thunder final at Twickenham as the Tigers staged a determined drive downfield to give their replacement fly-half the best possible platform from which to strike.Leicester had lost their general George Ford to a first-half ankle injury and Burns stepped up admirably in the climax to the first season of his second spell at Welford Road.“It...
RUGBY
The Independent

Public told to remain indoors as UK hit by ‘huge cluster’ of thunderstorms

The Met Office has urged people to stay indoors where possible as the south of England is struck by a “huge cluster” of thunderstorms.As temperatures plummeted from Friday’s highs of 32C, the forecaster issued a lightning warning that it has only used a “handful” of times before.Forecasters warned of “frequent lightning and some difficult driving conditions” on Saturday night, especially for parts of Sussex, Kent, Essex and Suffolk.Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said a cold front from the north was responsible for the sudden temperature shift.“It felt like it was just getting into summer but it’s cooler now,” she said.“Lots of places...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

DP World Tour breaks silence over LIV Golf and sets date for potential punishment

The DP World Tour says it has yet to decide how to punish players who joined the breakaway LIV Golf series due to the “complexity” of the situation, as it determines whether to follow the PGA Tour’s stance by suspending those who violated their release regulations. In a memo sent to DP World Tour players by its chief executive Keith Pelley, players were informed a decision would be made on Thursday 23 June, following this weekend’s U.S. Open and ahead of the BMW International Open in Germany.The inaugural event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series has caused significant unrest...
GOLF
The Independent

Haaland at gym, Shearer class and Nketiah commits – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.FootballManchester City’s new man is in shape.Throwing back to @ErlingHaaland in the gym! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/swOszfc1W9— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 18, 2022Any excuse.A brilliant team goal at @wembleystadium 🤝#OnThisDay 26 years ago, the #ThreeLions beat the Netherlands 4-1 at EURO '96!pic.twitter.com/IvYEs9jo9M— England (@England) June 18, 2022The best night 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/r1wjwa92t3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 18, 2022Arsenal celebrated a new deal for one striker…Ready for a new chapter 🤝From joining us...
SOCCER
