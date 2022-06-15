ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Retirement Celebration For Coach John Luthi Set For Next Week at UT Martin’s Champions Club

By jthornton
radionwtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin fans are encouraged to stop by and thank John Luthi for his 25 years of service as head rodeo coach on Wednesday, June 22 at the Champion’s Club on the third floor of the Hardy Graham Stadium pressbox....

www.radionwtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Glenn Oliver

Glenn Oliver, 72, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence. Glenn Oliver was born Saturday, January 7, 1950, in Martin, Tennessee, to the late Claud Thomas Oliver and the late Ruth Glynn Stephenson Oliver. Besides his parents, Glenn was also preceded in death by a brother: Fred Oliver.
COTTAGE GROVE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Hungry Bear to close after more than 5 decades

MURRAY – After 52 years in business, Hungry Bear Pancake & Bar-B-Q House will soon be closing its doors for good. Todd Swain – who co-owns and operates the restaurant with his brothers, Steve and Tim – said their parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Swain, opened Hungry Bear in January 1970 at its original location at 1409 Main St. In 1988, the restaurant moved eastward to its current location at 1310 Main St. In a Ledger & Times story last summer about some of Murray’s oldest restaurants, Todd said it was a wonderful experience serving the community over the years and getting to know so many loyal customers.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Richard William “Rick” Christian

Mr. Richard William “Rick” Christian, 65, of Union City, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Rick was born Saturday, August 25, 1956, in Pontiac, Michigan, son of the late Richard Arthur Christian and Ruth Jean (Smith) Christian of Union City. He worked as a welder for Custom Metal Fabrications in Union City for over 25 years and was a veteran.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Martin, TN
Sports
City
Martin, TN
radionwtn.com

Dale Hosford

Dale Hosford, 58 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a tool and die maker for many years. Dale was a graduate of Henry County High School class of 1982. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

UC Students Benefit From Camp Rock

Union City, Tenn.–Halfway through its eighth annual season, Camp Rock is truly rolling. More than 300 elementary and middle school students from the Union City School System are involved in the annual summer program that is to aid students in maintaining or improving their previous year’s academic standing in a structured learning environment.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Dorris E. Allison

Dorris E. Allison, 96 of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Charter Senior Living of Paris. He retired after several years of work at Holley Carburetor and as a truckdriver. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Dorris was always helping others, often times filling in as “Daddy” to many people in life. He loved rabbit hunting and being outside. He enjoyed storytelling and hauling logs and grain. Dorris was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
PARIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ut Martin#Retirement#S Club#Champions Club#Skyhawk
radionwtn.com

“Almost Famous” A Big Hit At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Manager Kim Foster and Commercial Bank & Trust Co. President Clint Davis introduce the band “Almost Famous” of Memphis at Friday night’s Tennessee River Jam event at Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. A huge and enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the band’s performance, which was sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. In introducing the band, Davis called them “crazy talented” and everyone in the audience seemed to agree. Several food trucks were on hand and the Splash Park was open and free. Eiffel Tower Park was crowded with people enjoying the music, pickleball courts, playgrounds, swimming pool, Splash Park and trails. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Hazel May Butler Harber

Hazel May Butler Harber, 91, of Paris, Tennessee, died Monday, June 13, 2022, in the loving arms of family at Eiffel Gardens Senior Living in Paris. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Paris, where she was a member of the Joy Sunday School class. Hazel was the co-owner of Butler & Harber Shoes and The Shoe Harber in Paris from 1958 until her retirement in 1989. She loved her church, her family, her children, and grandchildren very much.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Juneteenth Celebration At Discovery Park Saturday

Union City, Tenn.–The Weakly County Reconciliation Project will commemorate Juneteenth at Discovery Park on Saturday, June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Train Depot. Juneteenth is an annual celebration of slave emancipation that began in 1865 and became a federal holiday in 2021. This year’s event will...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Stage Is Set For Tonight’s Free Concert As Crews Work Past Midnight

Paris, Tenn.–Crews worked until well past midnight overnight to set up the stage, bleachers and merchandise areas for tonight’s free concert by the Marshall Tucker Band in downtown Paris. Tonight’s concert will kick off this weekend’s Tennessee River Jam, with opening acts 24 Seven at 6 p.m. and...
PARIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
radionwtn.com

HCMC Volunteer Auxiliary Purchases Prayer Box For Chapel

Paris, TN – The HCMC Volunteer Auxiliary gave a life to an idea presented by two partners from the Surgical Services Department when they agreed to purchase a prayer box for the chapel. In the spring, Heather Chilcutt and Jennifer Irvin approached Human Resources and requested the opportunity to...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, TN – Melanie Haste, 62, formerly of Trenton, Tennessee, has been sentenced to 18 months. in federal prison for wire fraud. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney,. announced the sentence today. According to the information presented in court, from 2012 until 2020, Haste served as the. Director...
TRENTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Shepherd’s Table Community Kitchen Open Next Week

Huntingdon, Tenn.–The Shepherd’s Table returns to inside dining this month. THe community kitchen located in Huntingdon now serves meals twice monthly at the original location, First Presbyterian Church located at 19835 E.Main Street, on both the 3rd and 4th Tuesdays. Meals are served restaurant style with drive-through available from 5 until 7 p.m.. It is open to the public and there is no cost. All are invited.
HUNTINGDON, TN
Dresden Enterprise

#ShopLocal – Small Business Spotlight: Lura Lee’s of Paris

With a past in pharmacy and gift shops, couple Randall and Debra Perkins offer more than 50 years of serving customers. Lura Lee’s of Paris, a gift shop and boutique on East Washington Street in Paris, has a colorful history. Randall’s parents owned Perkins Drugs and Gifts in Paris. When his parents retired, he and his wife purchased the business and decided to expand after a few years. Randall was outgrowing the space for the pharmacy while Debra outgrew the gift section and expansion was surely needed for the small business. As luck would have it, the building beside the couple’s business became available and that became Lura Lee’s of Paris.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Former Peabody Teacher Arrested On Statutory Rape Charges

Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
TRENTON, TN
The Associated Press

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Firing Handgun Outside Paducah Nightclub

Paducah, Ky.–A Paris man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun outside a Paducah nightclub Thursday night. Cody L. Teneyck, age 30, of Paris, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. According to the press release, Paducah Police were called about 10:25...
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Murray Man Charged In Church Vandalisms

Murray, Ky.–A Murray man was arrested for vandalism of local churches with a sledge hammer. On the morning of Friday June 17th, 2022, the Murray Police Department received a report of vandalism to a local church. Officers obtained security footage from the church which showed a white male suspect...
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy