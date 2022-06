Theft suspect prompts chase and HAZMAT response. An investigation is underway into a pursuit that ended in a crash in the North County. Deputies with the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a burglary alarm in the 1900 block of Willow Ridge Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Deputies found a man passed out inside a truck with illegal drugs in the center console and pool equipment in the truck bed. They were able to wake him up, but the driver quickly drove away.

