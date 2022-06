Joe Smith Jr. knew Canelo Alvarez made a matchmaking mistake when he opted to fight Dmitry Bivol. Smith understands as well as anyone in boxing just how difficult it is to beat Bivol. The smart, skillful Russian thoroughly out-boxed Smith in their 12-round fight for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title three years ago and employs just the type of troublesome style Smith immediately realized Alvarez should’ve avoided.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO