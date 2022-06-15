ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard 'Still Wants' Johnny Depp In Her Life, Claims Psychologist

By Ryan Smith
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She still wants him in her life—even if it's in a negative way," said Cooper Lawrence. "They have a toxic relationship and she clearly wants to continue...

Comments / 12

jay
2d ago

I'd say so. she's stuck at the age the violations happened. she still aches for daddy Johnny wine, bottles and Jars of this , jars of that.. a life of cry on command... dippity doo, and Vitalis.

Dawn Burnett
2d ago

She wants his money, his lifestyle, all of the perks…not Johnny, necessarily.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

