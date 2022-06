Head-On Collision on Lime Kiln Road Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported on June 12 south of Grass Valley as a result of a head-on collision. The accident was reported along Lime Kiln Road near Maggie Lane around 8:40 a.m. One of the vehicles fled toward west Golden Chain Highway. According to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the vehicle was a white Dodge pickup with front-end damage. Authorities have the license plate number of the vehicle and are seeking the driver.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO