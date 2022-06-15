ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Duke of Cambridge hails trailblazing England Women ahead of Euros

By Phil Medlicott
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35feuB_0gBbSl4C00

The Duke of Cambridge hailed England Women as “trailblazers” as he wished them luck for this summer’s home Euros during a visit to St George’s Park.

Having dropped in on a Lionesses training session at the Burton-upon-Trent base on Wednesday afternoon, Prince William observed some drills – and briefly took part in shooting practice – before speaking to the players as a group.

And he said: “It’s a big tournament coming up for you, it’s exciting and everyone’s looking forward to it. You are all trailblazers for women’s sport and women’s football.

“The best of luck. You’re going to have big crowds, good TV (coverage) – it’s going to be an awesome summer, it really is.

“I will be keeping an eye on what you’re doing and be watching the games with the children, and I’ll try to come along where I can to give my support.

“We’re all so proud of you, and you should be really proud of yourselves, where you’ve got yourselves. This is the pinnacle coming right up, the next few weeks for you, and I know you’ll do us all proud.”

During the address, skipper Leah Williamson presented the Duke with three England shirts bearing the names of each of his children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

And as he thanked the players, he said: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she’s really good in goal! She said please tell them that. Budding star for the future!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0Iz6_0gBbSl4C00

Williamson, who also spent time talking one-on-one with the Duke, said afterwards: “It (the visit) means a lot to us.

“We’re all very proud to represent England, and therefore representing the Prince and his family. It’s very important to us that we do everybody proud.

“(He) just (has a) a genuine interest in us and our well-being, and how we cope with everything.

“How somebody so important can make you feel so comfortable and has a genuine interest in how you are, it says a lot about him I think.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJbHu_0gBbSl4C00

William also spent time talking with England boss Sarina Wiegman and her staff, and the Football Association’s director of women’s football Sue Campbell and chief executive Mark Bullingham.

The Duke, who is president of the FA, was subsequently shown around some of the other facilities being used by the players, and spoke to recreational officers based in the Euro 2022 host cities about legacy plans.

Campbell said the visit was “a great boost before we head into the tournament”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47egc4_0gBbSl4C00

She said: “It’s great for the players, great for us. He was very engaged and really wanted to understand much more about the women’s game.

“I think he’s really aware of how much the women’s game is growing and developing, and it’s terrific for all of us to have him here.”

The visit came on the squad’s final day as a provisional 28-player group, ahead of the announcement of the final 23 for the Euros later in the afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The Netherlands are nobody's fools, but England showed with emphatic win they will continue to push the boundaries of one-day cricket.. and genius Jos Buttler looked almost IMPOSSIBLE to bowl to

It is too easy to say that what we saw on Friday was only against the Netherlands. Well, the Netherlands have won a couple of Twenty20 matches against England in recent times and beat us when I went over there all those years ago. They are nobody’s fools. What...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Prince William
The Independent

Rugby league referee James Child celebrates marriage to fiance Steven

Rugby league referee James Child was married in North Yorkshire on Saturday to his fiance, Steven.James, one of nine full-time referees employed by the Rugby Football League who took charge of the Challenge Cup final in May, announced he was gay in February 2021.He tied the knot at Birdsall House near Malton to Steven, 32, an aesthetician who has his own aesthetics business.Among the guests were the couple’s adopted son Harris, who recently turned one and, by a remarkable coincidence, was born on the day James and Steven were due to get married in 2021, with the event postponed because of the Covid pandemic.The couple are spending a short “mini-moon” in the North West but hope to honeymoon in South Africa in December. Read More Liverpool’s Sadio Mane plays community match in hometownPhil Salt in tune with Matthew Mott’s England expectations after maiden hundredMatteo Berrettini moves closer to Queen’s title defence by breezing into final
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Great survivors Leicester Tigers and Saracens head to Twickenham looking for redemption... after returning from the abyss with Premiership glory the prize on offer on Saturday

Twickenham will be packed for the Gallagher Premiership rebound final on Saturday and Steve Borthwick has added spice to the title tussle by picking a mainstay of Saracens’ modern dynasty. Leicester’s head coach on Friday named Richard Wigglesworth to start at scrum-half against the club where he won countless...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership final: Leicester Tigers title a dream for match-winner Freddie Burns

Freddie Burns says he realised a childhood dream as he kicked Leicester to an 11th Premiership title with a last-minute drop-goal against Saracens. The ex-England fly-half, 32, who has played more than 200 Premiership games, sealed the 15-12 win in his first appearance in the showpiece event. He came off...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailblazers#British Royal Family#Uk#England Women
The Independent

Kieron Dyer vows to make most of his second chance as he awaits liver transplant

Kieron Dyer has vowed to make the most of his second chance in memory of the person who saves his life.The 43-year-old former England midfielder needs a liver transplant after being diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a condition which scars the bile ducts and ultimately causes serious damage.Dyer is now awaiting a phone call from the donor team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to inform him a suitable organ has become available, but is acutely aware of what that would mean.He told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m aware I’m dependent on someone else’s misfortune giving me the chance to live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

England coach Shaun Wane warns his players they need to improve for this autumn's home World Cup despite a hard-fought win in warm-up match

Shaun Wane delivered a stark World Cup warning to his England players after they warmed up for this year’s rearranged tournament in winning fashion. Wane’s England face Samoa in their World Cup opener at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on October 15 and this mid-season international was designed to give them a serious work-out.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

England bowler Katherine Brunt retires from Test cricket after 18-year career

Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from Test cricket, with the England seamer planning to “prioritise white-ball cricket” for the remainder of her career. The 36-year-old is England Women’s third highest wicket-taker with 51 dismissals in 14 Tests at a supreme average of 21.52. Brunt will continue to be available for one-day internationals and Twenty20s after making the “heartbreaking” decision to end her red-ball career after 18 years.
SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jack Bateseon, Ohara Davies, Archie Sharp Get Wins in Leeds

Jack Bateson hopes to gate-crash the world rankings after defeating Diego Alberto Ruiz in Leeds. The new Probellum signing picked up the vacant WBA Super Bantamweight Intercontinental title with a unanimous points win after 10 rounds at Elland Road. Bateson was awarded the victory – and potentially a spot in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jonny Hill says George Kruis deserves the send-off he will earn in his final game for the Barbarians against England at Twickenham... and the Sale lock admits had 'dark nights' while sitting out the Six Nations injured

Jonny Hill spent the years before his international debut looking on in awe at former England lock George Kruis, so it will be a special moment for him when the pair go head-to-head on Sunday. Kruis will play his last game before retirement for the Barbarians against the country of...
RUGBY
The Independent

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ââone of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.“After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.” Read More 'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to HungaryChloe Kelly ecstatic to be back in England action after long-term injuryLucy Bronze hoping for boost from England’s ‘12th man’ at Women’s Euros
WORLD
The Independent

England post new world-record total on way to 232-run win over Netherlands

England rampaged to a world record 498 for four following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international.Not only was the previous ODI best of 481 for six England amassed against Australia four years ago eclipsed but this betters the 496 for four Surrey registered against Gloucestershire which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one ball, reaching three figures from 47 deliveries, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as Matthew Mott’s...
WORLD
BBC

The Gloucester shipwreck: Hopes Great Yarmouth museum would boost tourism

Great Yarmouth housing a permanent museum to items from a royal shipwreck would provide a "marvellous tourist attraction", a council leader has said. The discovery of The Gloucester, which sank off the coast of the Norfolk town in 1682, almost killing a future king, was made public last week. Carl...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy