ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emma Willis Posts Lovely, Rare Tribute To Her Husband Bruce Willis

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uB5kb_0gBbShXI00

Model Emma Willis has always been a supportive wife to Bruce Willis, and even more so following his aphasia diagnosis. She recently showed appreciation of his strength and resilience, sharing a throwback clip of her husband singing with The Temptations and writing in her caption, “My motto is don’t let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband; fear has never stopped him.

“I mean, what kind of next-level confidence does it take to sing lead with The Temptations?” she added. “You can say what you want (and boy have they), but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything. And I have so much respect, love, and admiration for that man because of it. Enjoy this little ditty that warms my heart.”

Emma Willis talks about her relationship with Bruce

The couple met in 2007 at the gym, where they got friendly with each other and, two years after, they got married. Bruce had been formerly married to Demi Moore, with whom he shares three children, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Bruce and Emma welcomed their first child together, Mabel, in 2012 and their second, Evelyn, in 2014.

Both parents have had a loving relationship since they met, and Emma never passes up a chance to show appreciation to her husband. “One of the many reasons I fell hard for Bruce was because he never takes anything too seriously, as you can clearly see here at our first (and last) Met Gala, as newlyweds back in 2009. He’s just up for a good time no matter where or when and I’m here for it,” she wrote alongside a post she made on Instagram, showing herself and Bruce having a hearty time Met Gala.

Willis was diagnosed with aphasia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnaHx_0gBbShXI00
A DAY TO DIE, Bruce Willis, 2022. © Vertical Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

Earlier in 2022, the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects the ability of people to communicate or express themselves. The actor also announced that he would be stepping away from acting after the diagnosis, seeing that the disorder affects the ability to read, speak or listen, all of which are essential for acting.

In a recent interview, Emma shared the impact this sad news has had on her as well. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family,” she said.

Willis received a lot of support

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odDrq_0gBbShXI00
FORTRESS, Bruce Willis, 2021. © Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection

His wife and children and ex-wife Demi Moore have been supportive of the actor. Demi had announced the diagnosis on her Instagram, where she wrote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this, and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” she continued. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together, we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore Involving Herself Too Much With Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Diagnosis? Here’s The Truth

Demi Moore is allegedly involving herself too much with her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ life. Demi MooreORIFLAME COSMETICS / Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY. According to Globe, Moore is worried about Willis especially after he was diagnosed with aphasia. However, the actress also seems to be forgetting the fact that Willis has a different partner now.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood asks for prayers following death of Deborah McCrary

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to someone very special on Friday when she posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, asking for prayers. The pop star was feeling emotional as she revealed that fellow singer, Deborah McCrary, had died. Alongside a photo with the vocalist, and the other McCrary sisters, Carrie wrote:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Willis
Person
Emma Heming Willis
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Bruce Willis
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s Son Joaquin, 19, Looks Like Dad Mark Consuelos As Family Attends Gaynor Gala

Kelly Ripa, 51, and Mark Consuelos, 51, recently had a night out with their son Joaquin, 19, and were dressed to impress! The proud wife and mom shared a photo of the three of them posing for the Gaynor Gala on May 23 and they looked incredible as they flashed smiles for the camera. She wore a light pink short-sleeved dress with a black belt and hot pink feather boa attachment as her hubby and the look-alike teen matched in black suits with ties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy