La Crosse man charged with fatally shooting 15-year old pleads not guilty

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An 18-year-old La Crosse man accused of shooting a 15-year-old to death last month pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Sage Hicke’s lawyers told La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke that Hicke shot Storm Vondrashek in self-defense outside an apartment on Seventh Street South.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police that a person at a birthday party Hicke attended was “fighting with people” through social media. At one point, a female involved in the argument told those she was jousting with to “pull up,” according to one witness.

Witnesses told police they heard screaming outside their apartment. One saw Hicke arguing with an individual in a car, according to the complaint.

A confrontation ensued between Vondrashek, 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass and Hicke, and some witnesses saying Vondrashek struck Hicke on the head with a gun.

Gunfire was exchanged, though testimony conflicts about who fired first or whether Vondrashek fired a weapon at all. Vondrashek died at the scene, and Greengrass was treated for a gunshot wound at Gundersen Health System.

Bjerke set cash bond for Hicke, who turned himself in to police Friday, at $50,000. If convicted, Hicke could face life in prison.

In a further development in the case, Greengrass now faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder-battery as a party to a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon under 18 years of age and intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

