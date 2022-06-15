ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie Public Library Hosting Free Movie Showings, Live Music

Juneteenth On The East Returns For Year 2

This weekend the country will celebrate Juneteenth, and there are plenty of celebrations right here in Oklahoma City. This is year two for the Juneteenth on the East Festival and organizer Jabee Williams is building on last year’s success. “It’s something we wanted to do in our community, and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Summer Adventures: Pickin' Flowers & A Delicious Chicken-Fry

The beauty of summer time is that it gives us a break from busy schedules with time to stop and smell the flowers at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. News 9's Sassy Mama and Bobbie Miller are showing us another spot in the south part of the Oklahoma City metro where the blooms are at your fingertips.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Guthrie, OK
Guthrie, OK
Guthrie, OK
There’s a Old Creepy Abandoned and Allegedly Haunted Circus Camp Near Oklahoma City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For a lot of people the only thing that's scarier than a creepy clown, is a ghost clown. Talk about nightmare fuel, that's taking it to a whole new level of terror. Oh, but it gets even scarier. Add in the spectral presence of circus animals, performers, freaks, and even the spirits of deceased audience members and you've got an idea of what this place is all about. It's the old abandoned Gandini’s Circus Camp in Edmond, Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The 'Tulsa King' Trailer Filmed In Oklahoma City Is Here. See It Now

Maybe you know someone in the show, or you just think it's cool that another big production has been shot in Oklahoma. Well the 'Tulsa King' teaser with Sylvester Stallone is here. So if you want to see Sly playing Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafia figure who gets out of prison after 25 years. Then being released told he'll be going to Tulsa to run criminal operations there.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

MMIW Indian Capital Searching For Missing El Reno Area Woman

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Maritha Ann Armstrong. Armstrong is originally from the El Reno area but her last known location was Oklahoma City. Armstrong was last seen near SW 27th & S McKinely Ave. on June 9. MMIW members...
EL RENO, OK
First Americans Museum tells Indigenous story of Oklahoma

On the banks of the Oklahoma River, the new First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City aims to tell the story of the state’s 39 tribes through creation stories, tales of struggle and accounts of survival and power. “We have a lot to do together, but we’re Indigenous," said native...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Juneteenth in Oklahoma: how to celebrate throughout the state

There are many ways for Oklahomans to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, including a celebration in east Oklahoma City. Juneteenth on the East returns this weekend. The festival is a three-day-long celebration that kicks off with a 5k run and ends with brunch. In between, there will be music, including headliner MYA, as well as a car show, art, dancing, face-painting, and more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Dog Who Survived Weeks Stuck in an Outdoor Pen After Owner's Death Finds a New Home

A dog who survived a frightening ordeal has found a happy ending to his story. On Tuesday, the Bella SPCA Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced on Facebook that a German shepherd named Gunner was adopted by his extended family weeks after the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office found the remains of the dog's 64-year-old owner in Luther. The sheriff's office announced on May 18 that they found Gunner inside what they described as "a large pen" in the backyard — and that Gunner's owner may have been dead for as long as a month before the department discovered the deceased and his dog.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Amazing Oklahomans: OKC Sanitation Workers

Our Amazing Oklahomans Wednesday are the folks that fight the elements to keep our streets clean. This week is Waste and Recycling Workers' week. Last year in Oklahoma City, waste workers collected more than 500-million pounds of trash. So next time they come around for pickup, find a way to say thanks for all of their hard work.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Signify Health Opens New Healthcare Service In Edmond

A new healthcare service is opening in Edmond called Signify Health. The group and Governor Stitt attended a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning at the new facility near I-35 and Memorial. The new service will bring 200 jobs to the area.
EDMOND, OK

