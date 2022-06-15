WATCH LIVE: Rep. Morelle, Sheriff Baxter to speak at congressional hearing on gun trafficking

Editor’s note: This congressional subcommittee hearing will be live-streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25), Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, and others are speaking during a congressional subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning in Washington D.C.

The hearing will be focused on “tools to combat gun trafficking and reduce gun violence in our communities.”

According to officials from Rep. Morelle’s office, the hearing will “explore actions that Congress can take to better combat gun trafficking and ensure that illegal guns do not make their way onto the streets of our communities.”

“Our nation is reeling from recent series of senseless mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and too many neighborhoods across the country,” Rep. Morelle said in his opening remarks. “There have been more than 200 mass shootings already in 2022, which is more shootings than there have been days of the year.”

Witnesses scheduled to speak during the hearing are expected to discuss the importance of ensuring the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has the necessary tools to track and police gun trafficking, as well as critical funding streams for gun violence prevention researched.

The hearing will also explore elements of H.R. 4423, the Gun Theft Prevention Act, which is sponsored by Rep. Morelle.

Rep. Morelle opened by citing a fact from the New England Journal of Medicine : firearm deaths have now replaced motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death for American children.

“Which I’ll admit is a fact I continue to repeat and […] have a hard time processing,” he said.

Speaking to News 8 Thursday before traveling to Washington, the sheriff said he will talk about responsible commercial firearms management, positive gun ownership — and what he calls measures to “incentivize, not criminalize.”

“I’m neutral, you know the fact is, I have input,” Baxter said. “I hope I get asked a lot of questions because I have experience. I know at the end-user level, what we need in law enforcement is tools. I have friends that are firearms dealers and firearms store owners, so I also need to keep them from feeling like the bad guys in this story. So you could do both and I think that’s where I always try to hit it, right down the middle of the fairway. It’s not, I’m left or right, it’s I’m law enforcement, I have input, and so I’m glad they’re looking for input from law enforcement.”

Sheriff Baxter says he will also offer input to the subcommittee regarding gaps in current laws that hinder the ability of law enforcement to take action to reduce the number of guns entering the illegal market.

