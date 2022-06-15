ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WATCH LIVE: Rep. Morelle, Sheriff Baxter to speak at congressional hearing on gun trafficking

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8PGI_0gBbSMC900

Editor’s note: This congressional subcommittee hearing will be live-streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25), Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, and others are speaking during a congressional subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning in Washington D.C.

The hearing will be focused on “tools to combat gun trafficking and reduce gun violence in our communities.”

According to officials from Rep. Morelle’s office, the hearing will “explore actions that Congress can take to better combat gun trafficking and ensure that illegal guns do not make their way onto the streets of our communities.”

“Our nation is reeling from recent series of senseless mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and too many neighborhoods across the country,” Rep. Morelle said in his opening remarks. “There have been more than 200 mass shootings already in 2022, which is more shootings than there have been days of the year.”

Witnesses scheduled to speak during the hearing are expected to discuss the importance of ensuring the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has the necessary tools to track and police gun trafficking, as well as critical funding streams for gun violence prevention researched.

The hearing will also explore elements of H.R. 4423, the Gun Theft Prevention Act, which is sponsored by Rep. Morelle.

Rep. Morelle opened by citing a fact from the New England Journal of Medicine : firearm deaths have now replaced motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death for American children.

“Which I’ll admit is a fact I continue to repeat and […] have a hard time processing,” he said.

Speaking to News 8 Thursday before traveling to Washington, the sheriff said he will talk about responsible commercial firearms management, positive gun ownership — and what he calls measures to “incentivize, not criminalize.”

“I’m neutral, you know the fact is, I have input,” Baxter said. “I hope I get asked a lot of questions because I have experience. I know at the end-user level, what we need in law enforcement is tools. I have friends that are firearms dealers and firearms store owners, so I also need to keep them from feeling like the bad guys in this story. So you could do both and I think that’s where I always try to hit it, right down the middle of the fairway. It’s not, I’m left or right, it’s I’m law enforcement, I have input, and so I’m glad they’re looking for input from law enforcement.”

Sheriff Baxter says he will also offer input to the subcommittee regarding gaps in current laws that hinder the ability of law enforcement to take action to reduce the number of guns entering the illegal market.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

Related
Commercial Observer

Housing Policies of Democratic Hopefuls for DC Mayor

Mayor Muriel Bowser has been Mayor of Washington, D.C., since taking office in 2015, and was reelected four years ago in what was essentially an uncontested race. But as Bowser goes for a third term, she’s facing steep competition from challengers in the Democratic primary to be held on Tuesday, with the winner going on to face Republican Stacia Hall and independent Rodney Grant in November.
POLITICS
Essence

D.C. Mayor Called For Statehood By Flying 51-Star Flag

Mayor Bowser calls out the longstanding unequal representation that D.C. residents face and urges passage of the DC Admission Act. This Monday, preceding Flag Day on June 14, the District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement about D.C.’s statehood, reading in part:. “Today, ahead of Flag Day,...
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Takes Steps To Protect Supreme Court Justices After House Bill Passes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police officers are now playing a crucial role in the safety and security of Supreme Court Justices and their families. After the leak of the draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous. Baltimore City Police have been in D.C. this week in anticipation of the decision. Sources tell WJZ that the department’s mobile command unit was also in Washington, D.C. People have also protested outside justices’ homes in Montgomery County. Members of the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would extend security protection to the immediate family members of justices. The Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
State
Washington State
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Your Voice, Your Future: Meet the Maryland Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

‘People compare me to Marion Barry’ | DC mayoral candidate hopes to follow in late mayor’s footsteps

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This is one installment in a series of profiles of the candidates running in D.C.'s mayoral race leading up to the June 21 primary elections. Early voting is well underway in the District, ahead of Primary Day on June 21. The race for mayor is high on the ballot and of strong interest, with three candidates opposing Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is seeking a third term.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Dealers#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#H R 4423
fox40jackson.com

Virginia AG on woke prosecutor being removed from case by judge: ‘Voters are tired of it’

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday a Virginia judge took an “extraordinary step” by removing a Loudoun County prosecutor from a serial burglary case. “We heard from the press reports what had happened is this judge took the extraordinary step of entering this order saying you misled this court, you are overselling a plea deal, you misrepresented parts of this individual’s past,” Miyares said on “Fox & Friends.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
thecentersquare.com

Rochester taken to court by Biden administration

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has taken the city of Rochester to court amid claims officials sold nearly $120 million in investment bonds for the city’s school district but failed to reveal financial problems plaguing the Western New York district. In the case filed Tuesday in...
ROCHESTER, NY
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Voters Guide: Statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general

MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WAVY News 10

General Services Administration contracting official pleads guilty to accepting bribes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a General Services Administration (GSA) contracting official, with projects from Richmond to Norfolk, pleaded guilty to accepting bribes. According to court documents, beginning in approximately December of 2015 and continuing through August 2019, 59-year-old Staunton resident Charles W. Jones, accepted bribes from government contractors in return for awarding federal […]
NORFOLK, VA
WDVM 25

Manchin at center of new federal spending and tax ideas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — There is a renewed effort to pass a social spending bill in Washington, DC, and West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) is at the very heart of it. The goal of this overall effort is to raise more money to pay of some of the nation’s bills. Officials are saying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating homicide on St. Paul St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on St. Paul Street near Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman in her 30s who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wgac.com

Former Atlanta Mayor to Work for Biden Administration

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is heading to Washington D.C. She’s joining the Biden Administration as the Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Bottoms says she plans to do “more listening than anything” in her new position. She’ll be responsible for coordinating two-way...
ATLANTA, GA
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy