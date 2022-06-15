ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

What's Wrong With That Footnote? It's Only Seven Words Long!

By Jonathan H. Adler
 3 days ago
Today the Supreme Court decided Viking River Cruises v. Moriana, yet another Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) case. The justices split 8-1 on the judgment, concluding that the FAA "preempts a rule of California law that invalidates contractual waivers of the right to assert representative claims under California's Labor Code Private Attorneys...

Reason.com

No First Amendment Problem with Routine Anonymous Criminal Juries

So the Arizona Supreme Court held today (Morgan v. Dickerson), in an opinion by Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer:. The superior court in Cochise County uses "innominate juries" for all criminal jury trials. Under that procedure, prospective and impaneled jurors are referred to by numbers rather than by names throughout open-court proceedings, although the court and the parties know their identities. Consequently, although voir dire examinations and trials are open for public viewing, observers are not provided jurors' names absent order of the court….
ARIZONA STATE
Reason.com

Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse

Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The U.S. Is Spending $130 Million a Day on Military Aid for Ukraine Without Meaningful Congressional Oversight

Yesterday the Biden administration announced that it would send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine as the country continues to combat invading Russian forces. The new aid package comes on the heels of The Wall Street Journal reporting earlier this week that the U.S. is now "sending roughly $130 million a day in military aid to Ukraine plus economic and other assistance."
FOREIGN POLICY
Reason.com

Justice Sotomayor Defends Justice Thomas

Yesterday, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor addressed the annual conference of the American Constitution Society. Her remarks were covered in the New York Times, CNN, and Huffington Post. Video of the remarks is available here. As noted in the NYT report, Justice Sotomayor defended the Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

No Habeas Corpus for Happy the Elephant

From today's opinion from New York's high court in In the Matter of Nonhuman Rights Project, Inc., written by Judge DiFiore:. For centuries, the common law writ of habeas corpus has safeguarded the liberty rights of human beings by providing a means to secure release from illegal custody. The question before us on this appeal is whether petitioner Nonhuman Rights Project may seek habeas corpus relief on behalf of Happy, an elephant residing at the Bronx Zoo, in order to secure her transfer to an elephant sanctuary. Because the writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty right of human beings to be free of unlawful confinement, it has no applicability to Happy, a nonhuman animal who is not a "person" subjected to illegal detention. Thus, while no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm….
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Blame High Gas Prices on Red Tape

Several factors contribute to soaring gasoline prices, but the greed of oil barons is an unlikely explanation no matter what President Joe Biden claims. It's not that energy companies don't want to make a buck; to the contrary, we count on their self-interest to drive the innovation and competition that puts fuel in our tanks. But it's not as if they've grown greedier in recent months. What has actually changed is that the world has become more chaotic even as overregulation and an ideological crusade against petroleum discourage investment and make it difficult for supply to catch up with demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. Los Angeles friends, come and join us on Thursday, June 30 at UCLA for a live recording of the Short Circuit podcast, plus the unveiling of our interactive study on clearly established law sufficient to overcome qualified immunity for each circuit. The event features Eugene Volokh of UCLA, Julia Yoo of the National Police Accountability Project, and Nicholas Yoka of Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP, among others. Click here to RSVP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

How Well Do You Know America's Racial Classification System? (First of a Series)

As discussed in my forthcoming book Classified, contrary to popular belief, racial and ethnic classification in the US is not solely a matter of personal choice. The federal Office of Management and Budget created a classification scheme in 1978 to be used by all federal agencies, and barely amended since. The classifications you see on employment forms, applications for mortgages, applications for university admission, and so on, are taken from the official federal classifications. Importantly, while these forms rarely include instructions, the OMB classifications have official, legally binding definitions.
SOCIETY
Reason.com

Florida Officials Use a Victim's Rights Law To Stop a Newspaper from Printing Deputies' Names

Florida deputies shot and killed a man during an eviction process, and now a judge is prohibiting a local newspaper from printing the names of the officers involved. You can blame Florida's Marsy's Law for this unconstitutional censorship. These laws, passed through the ballot initiative process in a dozen states, were intended to detail certain rights for crime victims to be informed about criminal cases and protect their privacy. But in practice, the wording of the laws are often vague enough that police departments have been using them to conceal information about shootings their officers are involved with by classifying the officers as "victims" of crimes.
Reason.com

Trade Associations, Chamber of Commerce Warn of Danger in Data Privacy Bill

U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday held a hearing on a bipartisan data privacy bill known as the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA). While the broad contours of the bill have earned the support of tech-industry trade groups, some are warning that certain provisions of the bill could wreak a lot of havoc, including frivolous litigation brought by "a host of private lawyers for hire" and undue burdens on tech businesses. The bill has also earned opposition from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Seventh Circuit Reinstates Lawsuit Over School Ban on T-Shirts That Depict Guns,

From N.J. v. Sonnabend, decided today by the Seventh Circuit (Judge Diane Sykes, joined by Judges Kenneth Ripple and Amy St. Eve):. The plaintiffs are two teenagers who attend Wisconsin public schools. Both are gun enthusiasts and supporters of the Second Amendment. To express that support, they own and wear T-shirts that communicate their favorable opinion of the right to bear arms. When they wore those shirts to school, however, they got into trouble with school officials.
NEENAH, WI
Reason.com

