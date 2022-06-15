ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave

By India Jones
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With temperatures on the rise, Fayette Heating & Air says they have received a record number of calls this week. The company says that most calls are from frozen AC units, which means frost is...

www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A very nice weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday Morning y’all! It is a lovely day here in the commonwealth with temps in the 60s and comfortable dewpoints. This weekend is exactly what the doctor ordered after a hot, humid, and stormy past week. Today is filled with abundant sunshine and temps rise into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we stay dry and temps drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. This could even break a record. Tomorrow is like a copy-paste forecast of today. Maybe just add a few more clouds. If you are celebrating Father’s Day or Juneteenth it is going to be lovely. It’s next week’s workweek when our next heatwave arrives. Temps on Monday are fairly seasonable in the mid-80s, but the humidity comes back. The good news is most of next week we stay dry! Tuesday we move back into the 90s and factoring in the humidity we feel again in the triple digits. This lasts into the rest of the week. Likely on Thursday rain chances return and that will help out on the mugginess.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Man Says a Prayer for His HVAC Unit During Brutal Heatwave

Every head bowed and every eye closed as we continue to pray for relief from this blistering June heatwave. The possible light--or maybe a big box fan--at the end of the tunnel is that, as I write this, we are currently on the last day of an excessive heat warning (most of the rest of Kentucky is under a heat advisory). But I say "possible" because this was supposed to end YESTERDAY, and, well, here we are.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Amid Kentucky heat wave Hope Center launches Hope Mobile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s another day of record temperatures in central Kentucky. Lexington continues to look for ways to offer some relief. The Hope Center Emergency Shelter is relaxing its’ restrictions, making sure no one is turned away while conditions are at a dangerous level.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Great Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a cold front moving across the state today and it’s bringing some big changes for the weekend. Strong storms today will be followed by a blast of amazing air for Saturday and Sunday. Soak it up because more heat builds in next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Volunteers pick up one ton of trash in Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of volunteers met up on Saturday at the Kentucky River to help with clean-up. The annual river sweep has been a tradition for the past 25 years. After two years of COVID-19, crews were back on the water. “Unlike many cities, we have a lot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (6/15/2022)

County by County, Pt. 2 (6/15/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (6/15/2022) While the weekend feels much better, the heat tries to snap back for a bit next week. WATCH | Fayette Heating & Air staying busy with service calls during heat wave. Updated: 7 hours ago. The company says...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EMS workers seeing rise in calls about heat-related illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy Wednesday afternoon for Georgetown-Scott County EMS. In the last four days, paramedics here have answered 8-10 calls regarding a heat-related illness. If these extreme temperatures remain steady, they expect these types of calls to rise. “Certain medications make people more susceptible to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more steamy day before a brief break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you can handle another steamy day, you’ll be rewarded with a nice period in the forecast. This hot & humid streak has been tough for many of us. You’ll get another push of it today. We’ll see highs cross over to the low and mid-90s this afternoon. Humidity will remain at a tropical level and keep us extremely sticky. You’ll see highs run 90 to 95 with a Heat index of 100-105 during the hottest part of the day.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

All 160 Horse Mania horses, foals in one spot for limited time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington right now. All 160 majestic horses and foals are at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. You can preview the horses through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Parking is $10. It’s the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Crews fight large fire in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews spent more than six hours overnight battling a fire at a large building in downtown Harrodsburg. According to the Mercer County Fire Department, crews responded to calls for a fire at a business on Meriman Avenue near the Cogar Avenue intersection just before 8 PM on Wednesday night.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Police said 62-year-old Byron Carter was last seen on June 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nicholasville Road. We’re told Carter suffers from microcephaly, bipolar depression, and schizophrenia. He was last...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Survive the Night in Lexington benefits cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll be a long night ahead for those competing in Survive the Night. Dozens of relay teams take part in the event at Kroger Field. All of the proceeds from the race go to cancer patients in central Kentucky. It’s part of Ironcology started by...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

I-64 East lane closure set for Thursday in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lane is scheduled to be closed Thursday, June 16, on Interstate 64 East in Franklin County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. between mile marker 53 and mile marker 55 (near Old Lawrenceburg Road/KY 420 overpass).
WKYT 27

UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare has announced plans to build another hospital in Lexington. UK HealthCare announced Friday morning plans to enter a purchase agreement to initially acquire about 27 acres of property for approximately $20.3 million in the Hamburg development along I-75. We’re told the location is where...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington neighbors voice concerns over plans for historic building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Neighbors in one downtown Lexington community met to discuss their concerns and frustrations over the Lexington Rescue Mission’s (LRM) plans to relocate their services to the area. The LRM said they are moving to the area because that’s where many of their clients are, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. communities prepping for Juneteenth celebrations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Juneteenth is on Sunday, but the celebrations in the area are starting early. This is just the second year that Juneteenth is being recognized as a federal holiday. People in Kentucky are celebrating in all different ways this weekend. Valerie Scott is one organizer in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY

