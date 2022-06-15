ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

By Jon Kelvey
 3 days ago

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry .

A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.

But V1674 Hercules, a nova observed on 12 June 2021, flashed bright enough to be seen by the naked eye on Earth, and then faded in a matter of hours. The researchers used the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory, an optical telescope in the Pinaleno Mountains of southeastern Arizona, to make their observations.

“It was only about one day,” Arizona State University astrophysicist and one of the authors of a paper published Tuesday in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society , said in a statement . “The previous fastest nova was one we studied back in 1991, V838 Herculis, which declined in about two or three days.”

But the strangeness of V1674 Hercules doesn’t end with how fast it faded in brightness. Astronomers also observed the explosion wobble. A pulsation in visible light and X-rays every 501 seconds that persists a year after the initial explosion.

“The most unusual thing is that this oscillation was seen before the outburst, but it was also evident when the nova was some 10 magnitudes brighter,”Mark Wagner, a research scientist in astronomy at Ohio State University and a co-author of the study said in a statement. “A mystery that people are trying to wrestle with is what’s driving this periodicity that you would see it over that range of brightness in the system.”

Novae are important to the cycle of matter in the cosmos, as white dwarfs siphon, transform, and then expel matter during nova explosions, seeding space with material that can eventually form into other star systems and planets. Understanding the bizarre behavior of  V1674 Hercules, and whether it is more or less typical of the average novae in the cosmos, may help scientists not only understand the life cycles of stars, but how those stars contribute to planets with a wide array of matter suitable for the evolution of life. Planets like ours.

“We’re always trying to figure out how the solar system formed, where the chemical elements in the solar system came from,” Dr Starrfield said in a statement. “One of the things that we’re going to learn from this nova is, for example, how much lithium was produced by this explosion. We’re fairly sure now that a significant fraction of the lithium that we have on the Earth was produced by these kinds of explosions.”

Comments / 86

Kevin Nicolay
1d ago

no I dont hope so. according to scripture that asteroid is called Wormwood. It will cause alot of pain and agony. But it will not happen until the time of the tribulation period,7 long years the anti Christ ,The False prophet and The man that causes desolation Satan. You really dont want to be here on Earth when the Tribulation starts.You really dont.Comparatively speaking the first 3 1/2 years will be barable comparatively speaking ,the last 3 1/2 years WILL BE HELL ON EARTH. THIS IS AGOOD TIME TO ACCEPT JESUS AS LORD AND SAVIOR IN YOUR LIFE.THATS BETWEEN YOU AND HIM ,NO ONE ELSE.

Reply(5)
25
Sumdap
1d ago

We need to stop worrying about what the celestial bodies keep doing in the sky. We can't and shouldn't try to stop them, because they function within the realm of divine reason. As it's been, the minute we gain an understanding of how something functions, we tend to try to manipulate it in negative ways. This is why we should not try to contend with or understand the workings of celestial. However they're affecting us, is how they're supposed to for the sake of the divine plan. The best thing we can do is to familiarize ourselves with legitimate, ancient prophecies to learn for the sake of our future, and refine ourselves.

Reply(1)
9
N.A. Stebo
1d ago

I really hope this is that asteroid that's just gonna wipe out the planet. anybody else hope so too?

Reply(7)
14
