ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Azeem Rafiq eyes ‘closure’ to Yorkshire racism scandal as ECB dishes out charges

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAcjb_0gBbS2cs00

Azeem Rafiq said he was a step nearer to “closure” after disrepute charges were brought against Yorkshire and “a number of individuals” over allegations of racism at the club, and the handling of those allegations.

Rafiq said the process which led to the England and Wales Cricket Board announcing the issuing of charges on Wednesday had been “gruelling” for him personally, two years on from his initial allegations of racism and harassment across two stints at Yorkshire.

He called for the hearings to take place in public, but given the ECB’s decision not to name those who have been charged that seems hugely unlikely.

“This has been another gruelling but unfortunately necessary process,” the 31-year-old said in a statement. “It has been a long two years since I went public about my experiences, but I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again.

“My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me.”

The ECB elected not to name the individuals charged, but a report has named seven people it said would now attend hearings with an independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission.

Those individuals have been contacted for comment.

The ECB said the CDC panel hearing to look at the cases was expected to take place in September or October, with the decisions and full written reasons set to be published after the hearing.

Yorkshire said they had received notification of the charges and the evidence gathered during the investigation, and that they were reviewing it and would co-operate with the process.

However, they pointed out there were allegations dating as far back as 2004 and would “need the co-operation of those in position during this time in order to fully consider and respond to the matters raised”.

The ECB opened its investigation in November last year after widespread criticism of Yorkshire’s handling of Rafiq’s allegations.

It said on Wednesday that the investigation had been “thorough and complex” and thanked witnesses and other individuals who had come forward.

Rafiq first alleged racism and bullying back in September 2020, related to his two spells at the county from 2008-14 and 2016-18.

Yorkshire set up an investigation into the allegations but it took until September 2021 for even a summary of the findings of that investigation to be published.

The county accepted Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying but upheld only seven of 43 allegations. The following month Yorkshire said no individuals would face disciplinary action arising from the investigation.

Political pressure further ramped up on Yorkshire and the ECB when it was reported in November last year that a Yorkshire player had admitted to the investigators that he had repeatedly used a racial slur towards Rafiq, but the investigation had concluded this was part of “banter” between the pair.

The ECB stripped Yorkshire of the right to host lucrative international matches at Headingley until governance changes were enacted. New chair Lord Kamlesh Patel – who replaced Roger Hutton last November – oversaw the approval of those changes at an extraordinary general meeting of club members in March this year.

Rafiq gave harrowing evidence about his experiences in cricket at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport hearing last November, and the committee’s chair Julian Knight told the PA news agency: “I welcome the fact that the ECB is proceeding with this and I look forward to the outcome.

“Cricket must understand and must learn that what happened at Yorkshire at that time – and that appears to have potentially happened in other parts of the game – can’t happen again.

“There needs to be a thorough commitment to ensure that those from all communities who love the game of cricket feel equally valued, and that must be front and centre of everything the ECB and the wider game does in this country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHffb_0gBbS2cs00

In his evidence to the committee, Rafiq made fresh claims of racial discrimination concerning former England internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Alex Hales, along with Gary Ballance.

Ballance, who is still with Yorkshire but has not played yet this season, apologised for using a racial slur towards Rafiq, but Rafiq said in March that he had not received an apology directly from Ballance.

Hoggard has apologised to Rafiq, while Bresnan has apologised for bullying Rafiq but has categorically denied making racist comments.

Nottinghamshire batsman Hales categorically denied after the DCMS hearing last November that there was any racial connotation to him naming his dog ‘Kevin’ – a word Rafiq alleged Ballance used as a derogatory term towards people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Rafiq has also alleged that former England captain and ex-Yorkshire team-mate Michael Vaughan had said to him and a group of players of Asian origin in 2009 that there were “too many of your lot” at Yorkshire and that “we need to do something about it”.

Vaughan has categorically denied making that comment. Rana Naved-ul-Hasan corroborated Rafiq’s claim, however, as did current England player Adil Rashid.

A fourth player, Ajmal Shahzad, said he had no recollection of the comment Vaughan is alleged to have made.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Troy Parrott heads back to Tottenham desperate to impress manager Antonio Conte

Troy Parrott will head back to Tottenham desperate to impress manager Antonio Conte after announcing himself on the international stage.The 20-year-old striker met up with the Republic of Ireland earlier this month having spent what he hopes was a breakthrough season in League One with MK Dons, during which he scored 10 goals in all competitions.He carried that form into Ireland’s Nations League fixtures, capping a fine individual display with an assured finish in a 3-0 victory over Scotland and impressing as Stephen Kenny’s men drew 1-1 with Ukraine in Lodz to bring down the curtain on a gruelling run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Salt in tune with Matthew Mott’s England expectations after maiden hundred

Phil Salt believes he has a key ally in new England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott following a maiden international hundred.The pyrotechnics of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone that carried England to a world record 498-4 in the first one-day international against the Netherlands on Friday will live long in the memory, but it was Salt, in particular, who laid the foundations for an enormous total in Amstelveen.He might have gone into his shell after the early dismissal of Jason Roy but instead elected to meet the minnows head-on with a series of eye-catching drives and a couple of self-assured...
SPORTS
The Independent

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal.The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season.Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club.She previously played for the club between 2014 and 2017, winning the FAWSL title, Continental Tyres League Cup and Women’s FA Cup.Bronze also won three successive Champions League titles with Lyon between 2017 and 2020.Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, ââone of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team.“After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.” Read More 'It was a difficult night for the players' says Southgate about England's loss to HungaryChloe Kelly ecstatic to be back in England action after long-term injuryLucy Bronze hoping for boost from England’s ‘12th man’ at Women’s Euros
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Matthew Hoggard
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Tim Bresnan
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Ajmal Shahzad
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Azeem Rafiq
The Independent

Public told to remain indoors as UK hit by ‘huge cluster’ of thunderstorms

The Met Office has urged people to stay indoors where possible as the south of England is struck by a “huge cluster” of thunderstorms.As temperatures plummeted from Friday’s highs of 32C, the forecaster issued a lightning warning that it has only used a “handful” of times before.Forecasters warned of “frequent lightning and some difficult driving conditions” on Saturday night, especially for parts of Sussex, Kent, Essex and Suffolk.Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said a cold front from the north was responsible for the sudden temperature shift.“It felt like it was just getting into summer but it’s cooler now,” she said.“Lots of places...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Keir Starmer accuses government of ‘pouring petrol on fire’ of rail strike dispute

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson and the transport secretary Grant Shapps of “stoking divisions” over nationwide rail strikes set to take place this week.The Labour leader will accuse the government of “pouring petrol on the fire” over its handling of the dispute with unions, instead of attempting to take the heat out of the row.His remarks come after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed on Saturday the strike action would go ahead after the failure of talks to resolve a bitter dispute over workers’ conditions.Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour...
WORLD
The Independent

Haaland at gym, Shearer class and Nketiah commits – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.FootballManchester City’s new man is in shape.Throwing back to @ErlingHaaland in the gym! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/swOszfc1W9— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 18, 2022Any excuse.A brilliant team goal at @wembleystadium 🤝#OnThisDay 26 years ago, the #ThreeLions beat the Netherlands 4-1 at EURO '96!pic.twitter.com/IvYEs9jo9M— England (@England) June 18, 2022The best night 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/r1wjwa92t3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 18, 2022Arsenal celebrated a new deal for one striker…Ready for a new chapter 🤝From joining us...
SOCCER
The Independent

Voices: We need to smash up a century of centralisation to overcome the cost of living crisis

Britain isn’t working. We have the most geographically unequal economy in Europe bar Romania and Poland. Many of our towns and villages have been written off by their government altogether. The message to their young people is if you want to get on, you have to get out. A country whose economy is barely firing on any cylinders cannot succeed.This sense that the country is falling apart is felt everywhere. In one of the most centralised countries in the world, even the winners are losing. London has the highest disposable income in the country but once housing costs are taken...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#International Cricket#County Cricket#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Wales Cricket Board#Cdc
The Independent

Matteo Berrettini moves closer to Queen’s title defence by breezing into final

Matteo Berrettini moved one step closer to defending his Queen’s Club crown and received a marriage proposal into the bargain following a straight-sets win over Botic Van De Zandschulp.Big-serving Berrettini rolled over the world number 29 from Holland 6-4 6-3 in 90 minutes to reach the final of the cinch Championships.The Italian was then propositioned by an admirer in the stands and said, smiling: “Let me think about it.”Berrettini, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, beat Andy Murray to claim a third grass-court title in Stuttgart last week.BACK-TO-BACK FINALS FOR @MattBerrettini‼️ He takes out Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3 to...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rail passengers pay the price of a political slanging match

United in joy: six summers ago, that phrase summed up relations between the RMT rail workers’ union and the right wing of the Conservative Party. Their collective ambition for the UK to leave the European Union was to be realised following that famous 52:48 victory.Now, though, in late June 2022, the Brexit bond formed in those halcyon days has unravelled. After members of the RMT voted by eight to one in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions, staff at Network Rail and 13 train operators will stage 24-hour walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June.The walkouts by...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ukrainian woman gives birth in UK hospital after escaping Russian bombs

A mother has given birth in a UK hospital after fleeing Russian bombs in Ukraine.Lesia Husar, 41, gave birth to her son Richard on June 12, after travelling more than 1,200 miles to the UK from her home in Chernivsti, south-west Ukraine.Mrs Husar thanked staff at Nottingham City Hospital after they set up a WhatsApp call with her husband Taras Husar, who was serving in Ukraine at the time.The couple already have a 14-year-old daughter, Renatta, who has also sought refuge with her mother in Woodthorpe, Nottingham.Mrs Husar said: “I am so grateful to everyone – my host family and...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

701K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy