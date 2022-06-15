Why Kintara Therapeutics Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) has confirmed that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario will begin sales of Cabana Cannabis Co. branded shatter, THC gummies, pre-rolls, and full-spectrum multicannabinoid tinctures and softgels in the fall of 2022. This confirmation comes as a result of the licensed producers with whom the company has entered into white label agreements having received approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") to list their initial Cabana Cannabis Co. branded products as part of the OCS' Fall Product Call for 2022. The initial lineup of Cabana Cannabis Co. products, and the licensed producers who have respectively manufactured and received OCS approval for such products, are as follows:

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO