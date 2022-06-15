ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Kintara Therapeutics Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kintara Therapeutics Inc KTRA shares are trading higher by 28.6% to $0.24 after the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the company’s VAL-083. Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and...

